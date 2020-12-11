The St. Bonaventure women’s basketball team finally gets game action this afternoon, in Pittsburgh for a meeting with conference rival Duquesne at La Roche University (2 o’clock, ESPN+, 105.9 FM).
The game will be played at Kerr Fitness Center, 11 miles north of Duquesne’s campus, due to continuing construction at the Dukes’ UPMC Chuck Cooper Fieldhouse. But at this point fifth-year coach Jesse Fleming and the Bonnies would welcome any real game.
“The last eight months have been weird,” Fleming said. “My message, and I’m sure it’s this way for a lot of programs, is gratitude and excitement. Think about May and being locked down and not being able to touch a basketball. You missed being around your teammates. I want them to have fun and have the realization and honor that we get to play games. It could be taken away at any minute. Enjoy being a college basketball player. We have to embrace it, react to the adversity and go.”
Usually, the team would play a number of non-conference games before beginning Atlantic 10 play, but that’s not the case this season. After today, the Bonnies are scheduled for four non-league games (beginning Sunday against Marshall) but an early-season conference test is unusual.
“We’ve been preparing for eight months,” Fleming said. “We’re just trying to focus on us. This is how we want to play. We want to get good at our stuff, get locked in and not worry about the opponent a ton.”
THE BONNIES paused team activities for a two-week period following a positive case among Tier 1 personnel (players, coaches, team managers, support staff) in late November, but all are cleared now and ready to begin.
“It felt like going back to the summer,” Fleming said. “We watched a ton of film together and had individual meetings over Zoom. There wasn’t a day where they weren’t getting communicated to multiple times. We stayed on track, doing team-building stuff or Xs and Os stuff. We were lucky enough to have 24 or 25 practices in before we paused. It was more about when we got back getting them back into game shape. No exhibition, no scrimmages so we’re going in a little bit blind but so is everyone else.
“I have no frame of reference, never having been in the situation before. I feel good; we have an intrasquad against each other which was almost a full game. There were some good things, there were some bad things. I’m happy in the sense that we have a lot of experience with a lot of the starters returning. We had the two weeks off but we came back out and everyone knows the deal. It’s like riding a bike.”
A GROUP of transfers is expected to make its debut today, including redshirt junior guard Tori Harris (James Madison), sophomore forward I’yanna Lops (Cal St.-Bakersfield) and graduate forward Star Fitzgerald-Greer (Howard).
Fleming is high on what the transfers can bring to his squad.
“Tori and I’yanna were on the team last year (they were ineligible to play but could practice) and they’re going to play a lot,” he said. “They all bring something a little different than what we’ve had. I’ve been surprised with Tori’s aggressiveness, she can rebound and is a big-time competitor. She came from a program that won a lot of games and you can tell she takes it seriously. I’yanna is our best athlete; we haven’t had a (forward) in a while with her size and length who can run the floor. She’s a difference-maker defensively and gives us way more rim protection than we’ve had. We’ve had trouble guarding ‘bigs’ in the league. Star is a skilled player; she’s a big whose best attribute is three-point shooting with some size on the other end to defend and rebound.”
Harris and the others can slide into a lineup full of experience in the form of guards Asianae Johnson (junior), Olivia Brown (sophomore), Deja Francis (junior) and Jurnee President (senior), as well as forward Emily Calabrese (senior). All five of them averaged 24-or-more minutes and played in all 30 of the Bonnies’ games a year ago.
“It’s not like four or five newcomers who have never experienced a college game; most of these kids have played at least 40 or 50,” Fleming said. “That’s been a blessing for us, to have the experience we have in the situation we’re in. The main rotation players are all returners. They’ve done these drills over and over in practice so they know how to run them in games. Now we can focus on getting better.”
DUQUESNE has played two games, an 82-47 loss at Ohio State on Nov. 29 and a 69-67 win over St. Francis (Pa.) on Dec. 2. The Dukes are led by senior guard Amanda Kalin (13 points per game). Graduate center Laia Sole averaged better than nine rebounds per game in the first two. Sophomores Amaya Hamilton (guard/forward) and Precious Johnson (6-foot-4 center) and junior guard Diamond Bragg round out a Dukes lineup that was picked fifth in the Atlantic 10 preseason poll.
“They definitely improved between games,” Fleming said. “They’re inside-based and can really pound you inside. Amanda is a tough kid; we recruited her at Bowling Green. She makes big shots and is doing everything for them right now. That’s Duquesne – getting it inside and getting Kalin in the open court.”
Kalin hit a buzzer-beater as part of her 25 points to beat St. Francis while Sole had 10 points and 12 rebounds against Ohio State.
TODAY’S game starts a five-game stretch for the Bonnies in the next 11 days with upcoming games against Marshall (Sunday), Binghamton (Wednesday), at Buffalo (Dec. 19) and at St. John’s (Dec. 22). It’s a tough stretch to open a season and Bona has to be diligent to ensure that these games can all be played. Coaches will wear masks and players will be more spread out on the benches.
“The trainers have laid out a bunch of protocols we have to follow,” Fleming said. “When we get on the road we have to be careful … we can keep ourselves safe, make good decisions and get some games in.”