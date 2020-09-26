ST. BONAVENTURE — For Bobby Prizel, there have always been two reasons to attend St. Bonaventure men’s basketball games.
The first, of course, is to root for the Bonnies.
The second, and almost equally important, is to root against whomever they’re playing, even if that means temporarily deriding a friend. Such was the case in 2006, when Rhode Island came to town.
Later that season, Prizel accompanied current Bona assistant athletics director for advancement Sean McNamee to the NCAA Final Four in Indianapolis, where McNamee’s brother, Kevin, was (and remains) deputy athletic director for surprise national semifinalist George Mason.
“So we’re in this bar drinking and we run into (then URI coach) Jimmy Baron and we’re talking,” Prizel recalled. “When (Baron) lived in Olean, he lived a couple of blocks away from me on Henley Street, and he says, ‘Bobby, when we played at Bona’s last month, did I see you booing me?’ I said, ‘yeah.’ He says, ‘Bobby, we’re almost neighbors, we’ve been friends forever, what are you doing?’
“I said, ‘because you’re the other coach, you’re supposed to get booed. If I see you at Angee’s, I’m going to give you a hug, but when I’m in the Reilly Center, you’re getting booed.’ And he laughed; he thought that was pretty funny.”
PRIZEL, AN Olean native, has been a longtime fan of his beloved Bonnies. The first thing he did upon coming back here after college in 1983 was purchase season tickets for he and his father, seats he had up until two years ago, around the time his father, Robert, also an avid supporter of Bona hoops, passed away and the second of his two sons went off to college.
Since then, the owner and operator of the now-closed Prizel’s Pharmacy has picked and chose which games to attend. But the question looming ahead is: Will there be any home crowds for he and other Bona diehards to join, any opportunities to boo an opposing coach, at all?
Much like the status of the Bonnies’ non-conference schedule, the quandary of whether fans will be allowed inside the Reilly Center this winter remains very much in the air.
On the schedule side, the tentative plan, according to a source, is for Bona to play a non-league slate consisting of multiple “mini-bubbles” within the state, but that Atlantic 10 games would be at normal venues. Then, too, it’s exploring other options for an “MTE” (multi-team event) due to the tenuous nature of the Paradise Jam.
But will any fans be welcome to watch in person when hoops eventually does make its return to the RC?
BONA HAS spent the last several months working on every possible contingency, athletics director Tim Kenney noted, but that no official decision has been made. That conclusion will be based on upcoming guidance and mandates from the governor’s office.
“We’ve had to do it from a budgeting standpoint, too,” Kenney said in a virtual press conference last week. “(That included) everything from playing a full season with full fans — which we knew was not going to be the case — to playing a full season with no fans, to playing a conference-only season with fans — 50 percent, 25 percent (and so on).
“So we have run all of those and we do have plans in place right now, but not finalized, as to IF you start with no fans and maybe you could add 25 percent … well, how do you do that? Student-wise, season ticket-wise, what is the way? It’s still kind of germinating and going through, but there are (a couple of scenarios) already set to go ahead and make sure.”
Yes, that there will be any season at all amid the continuing COVID-19 pandemic is a victory in itself. The Bonnies, assuredly, will take that over the alternative.
But the growing prospect of a Reilly Center with little to no fans this winter is incredibly distressing, especially at a program where the bond between the basketball team and its town is so strong.
THERE’S, of course, the financial aspect to consider.
“What are we looking at and what can we do if we don’t have fans?” Kenney asked. “We brought in over $970,000 in tickets just from men’s basketball last year. That’s a big nut. That’s a big nut we’re going to have to crack if it doesn’t go. But we feel we’re prepared to handle it.”
And then there’s what’s lost from an experience standpoint, for both the team and fans. Not only would Bona lose its vaunted homecourt advantage, an element that has taken on an almost national mystique, but fans might be robbed of watching those players in person in a year where there are legitimately lofty expectations.
“It would be a shame, just a terrible shame if there weren’t fans at the games,” Prizel lamented. “It’s terrible for those kids. If you don’t have fans at the game, you don’t have a homecourt advantage. … If you’re down, the crowd can bring you up and get the team going again and keep you going if you’re on a roll.”
That has long been part of how Prizel and many others have navigated the brutally cold Olean winters.
“That’s what the crowd’s supposed to do,” he said, “and it would be a shame if there wasn’t because that’s part of the history and the reputation of the Reilly Center.”