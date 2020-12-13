ST. BONAVENTURE — Their relationship was supposed to only be the time between games.
It had been 275 days since the St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team last woke up on a game day.
Two hundred-eighty since it had last played.
Two hundred-eighty three since it last took the floor in the Reilly Center.
That was presumed to be the last link, the last mention, of March, when the Bonnies’ season came to a sudden halt, and December, when they were finally going to begin anew, put the past behind them and make what they could of a season that remains mired in uncertainty.
Instead, those two months, and more specifically the dates of March 12 and Dec. 12, are now bonded by the same cruelty that has twice left Bona with a ball in its hands and no game to play.
ON MARCH 12, Bona was two hours from tip, standing in the lobby of its Brooklyn hotel, waiting to board its bus to the Barclays Center for its opening Atlantic 10 Tournament game, when the season was called due to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Exactly nine months later, in what proved to be its very next opportunity at playing, it was on the RC floor in warmup gear, in the midst of shootaround, when it suffered the same, unfathomable, fate:
A member of the St. Francis (Pa.) Tier 1 personnel traveling party had tested positive.
Balls back on the rack.
The circumstances surrounding the game’s cancellation, technically the fifth of the season for Bona, are much like how 2020 has played out as a whole: painful, almost inconceivable.
Even after its Wednesday opponent, Mount St. Mary’s, learned of a positive case in the aftermath, St. Francis was allowed to make the trip to Bona based on a series of negative tests on Friday. As late as 11:17 and 11:30 a.m. Saturday, the Red Flash and Bonnies had tweeted their excitement for having made it to game day.
Less than an hour later, and just 90 minutes from tip, after another round of St. Francis testing revealed a positive, the game was cancelled, delivering another stomach punch to a Bona team that had already endured a two-week pause, a scrapped four-game “Bubbleville” slate and has yet to play a game in the season’s first 18 days.
THE IRONY is wicked.
If Bona had made it to Mohegan Sun, it actually would have opened the entire 2020-21 college basketball season with its 9 a.m. Nov. 25 game against Towson. Instead, it’ll be among the last to tip off, one of 17 teams nationally (and two in the Atlantic 10, alongside Fordham) that hadn’t staged at least one game through Sunday.
But the irony is nothing next to this incredible bout with bad luck.
Dozens of teams have experienced a shutdown of some kind, a pause ranging from a couple of days to the full two weeks. Others have had to cancel or postpone individual games as they go. It’s unlikely that many have gone through what Bona has, however, needing to break for two weeks and then finally making it to your season opener, only to have it snatched away at the last second …
And in a year where there were (and still are) such legitimately high expectations.
As CBS Sports Insider Jon Rothstein would say, that’s the epitome of brutal.
TYPICALLY in these trying situations, the players might go to social media to vent their frustrations. Just five days earlier, sophomore guard Kyle Lofton tweeted, “still yet to play a game, going thru it (with the confounded emoji).” On Saturday, however, it was mostly just … silence.
Since that first fateful day in March, the Bonnies have had to stop and start, and stop and start, and stop again. They’ve had to twice regain their form from a strength and conditioning standpoint. They’ve been practicing for nearly two months, since mid-October, when there was at least a ray of hope surrounding the season, with neither a single bucket nor box score to show for it.
And that’s to say nothing of the fans, who were just as dependent on this season as the team to get them through the rest of this stomach-turning year, to give them one positive thing to look forward to in a time of despair.
If there’s any good to take from what happened on Saturday, it’s that at least Bona (hopefully) won’t have to wait long before its next crack at a season opener: Coach Mark Schmidt’s team is scheduled to play Akron on Tuesday in Cleveland.
For Bona, at some point, there are questions to be answered.
How do you stay motivated? How do you not bring yourself to just wash your hands of what has become a total (and predictable) mess of a collegiate season? Are there any games that can be added, a contingency to put into place for if and when something like this happens again?
In the meantime, however, Bona is likely, and understandably, feeling how the Reilly Center looked by about 1 p.m. Saturday.
Completely and utterly empty.