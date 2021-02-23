ST. BONAVENTURE — Lost, perhaps, in the magnitude of the game itself, was this particular footnote:
For the St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team, this was slightly personal.
Yeah, Bona, surprisingly, had been punked on four occasions last year, losing each of those games by at least 23 points. But only one of those opponents had come into a sold out Reilly Center, in an anticipated ESPN2 matchup, and embarrassed the Bonnies virtually from the get-go.
And that was Davidson.
For coach Mark Schmidt’s team, the Wildcats had become an almost unsolvable riddle, particularly at the offensive end. Indeed, in their previous four matchups, all Davidson triumphs, the latter had been averaging 79 points and over 13 3-pointers. That came to a head last Valentine’s Day when the Wildcats had their way in an eventual 93-64 victory before 5,237 observers.
But that changed on Sunday inside the RC.
OH, DAVIDSON still hit its seemingly obligatory 13 treys.
But the Bonnies did just about everything else right defensively, checking the handful of boxes they’d failed to in the last four seasons: Keeping the Wildcats out of the paint, owning them on the boards, limiting them, for the most part, to just one shot each time down the floor. And in the end, they’d put forth one of their finest efforts of the year, when considering the opponent.
“We’re all competitors, and the last few years, they got us, and they got us big,” junior guard Kyle Lofton noted. “And as a competitor, you don’t want that to happen. We had another chance at them at home, so the key was just to bring the energy from the start and play with confidence and we did that today.”
Added Schmidt, whose team limited Davidson to seven second-chance points and just 16 in the paint, “That’s the key. They’re going to make some shots, but you can’t give them two and three opportunities. We didn’t play a perfect game, they hit 13 3s, but to hold that team to 58 points (in a 69-58 Bona win), that’s a really good performance.”
That showing didn’t go unnoticed outside its locker room. “St. Bonaventure is a tremendous defensive team,” Davidson coach Bob McKillop said on his radio show the following morning.
And that wasn’t the only monkey Bona removed from its back on Sunday.
ENTERING that game, the Bonnies ranked in the bottom tier of the Atlantic 10 in 3-point percentage (.321) and last in makes at just over five per contest. That was hardly a secret; if this team has had two easily identifiable flaws, those are 3-point shooting and a lack of depth.
Against the Wildcats, however, Schmidt’s team had its best day from distance of the year, making a season-high 11 treys on 21 attempts, including a scorching 9-of-11 mark after the break. That helped Bona hang with the league’s best 3-point shooting team in a critical area.
And that effort vaulted the Bonnies up to fifth in the A-10 in 3-point percentage at .339 (though it still ranks tied-for-last, with Fordham, in 3s per game at 5.6).
Bona achieved one goal by holding the conference’s fourth-highest scoring team to 15 points below its season average. It reached another by getting something going from deep for the second-straight home game (Schmidt’s team, remember, had drilled 9-of-14 in last week’s win over La Salle).
And you could tell that truly meant something to it.
“The guys haven’t shot the ball great at times this year, but they deserve to make those shots,” Schmidt said. “They’re in the gym all the time – ALL the time. They go to class and then they come to the gym. They deserve victory, they deserve to have success. And a lot of it’s confidence. Those guys know, if I’m in the gym, I deserve to make those shots.”
IN DOING so, it hit its first overarching goal of this wild four-games-in-nine-days stretch to close the regular season: To be 1-0 Sunday en route to 4-0 for the week.
Will Bona (11-3, 9-3) have to win all four games in order to earn an at-large bid into the NCAA Tournament? Could it go 3-1 with a road loss to these same Wildcats on Wednesday and reach at least the semifinals of the A-10 Tournament and solidify its spot that way? It would seem with their current resume – the Bonnies vaulted from No. 45 to No. 37 in the NET rankings with Sunday’s victory – that the latter should certainly be feasible.
For at least another couple of days, however, that isn’t their primary concern.
The next goal: To duplicate, and even exceed, that performance tomorrow inside Belk Arena.
“We’re not really trying to worry about that right now,” said junior Jaren Holmes, when asked about his team’s standing in the NCAA Tournament picture. “We’re just trying to accomplish the goals we set within our team (including winning a regular-season A-10 title).
“We’re not really paying attention to the bubble or if we have a chance at the tournament. Our ultimate goal is to get to the tournament, but right now, we’re focusing on winning one game at a time and staying together.”
