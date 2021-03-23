Glenn Anderson thought his team was at the finish line.
The Gators never got to cross that line.
The Allegany-Limestone boys basketball team learned its season was over Monday night, the eve of its Section 6 Class B3 playoff opener quarterfinal against Royalton-Hartland. While he could not discuss specifics, Anderson confirmed his team had a positive test for COVID-19.
“I’m not sure what I’m allowed to say, but I think it’s pretty obvious to everyone that we had a positive case,” the ninth year coach said. “So I got word that there was a positive and went right to the AD and ran that up the chain just to see what that meant for us if we could even practice yesterday. I didn’t get word until about 1 o’clock Monday afternoon. So that put everything in motion, I didn’t even get a chance to meet with the guys, instead talked to them over text and thanked them for the season and how hard they worked and how disappointed we were.”
A-L’s season ends with a record of 7-5. Seeded third in the Class B3 bracket, the Gators hoped to make another run at a Section 6 title after winning B2 in 2019 and ‘20.
A-L almost made it through the compressed basketball season without a COVID pause.
“It felt like we were almost to the finish line,” Anderson said. “But I told the guys there’s a lot of things in life you can’t control. This is definitely one of those things and we’re super disappointed not to be playing. We think we had a pretty good shot of making another run at a section title. We had a great couple days of practice (at the) end of last week and we were really looking forward to getting back on the court tonight.
“You don’t know what to say. They’re looking to you for answers and I don’t really have any. They’re asking, ‘If I get tested, would I still be eligible?’ I’m like, ‘No, it’s a done deal because you can still get something later on.’ It’s just tough.”
Anderson said the school district worked with Cattaraugus County after learning of the positive test.
“I think the school district handled it the right way knowing that the whole team would be quarantined, that it was just an inevitability,” he said of Tuesday’s canceled game. “They sent those kids home from school, stopped them from coming back from practice that night. I’m not even sure how all that worked. I know I got a call from contact tracing today and I still haven’t heard from the county, but I would assume that’s coming today.”
With the “no contest” outcome, No. 6 Roy-Hart advances to Thursday’s semifinals against Cleveland Hill.
The Gators were not the only squad in Section 6 impacted by COVID protocols Tuesday. Southwestern lost its B3 quarterfinal to Cleveland Hill with all but one of the Trojans’ varsity players quarantining, using the junior varsity team instead, according to The Post-Journal’s Matt Spielman. The Post-Journal also reported Pine Valley was forced to quarantine and could not play its Class D quarterfinal against North Collins.
Even with a younger team this year — it graduated four starters from the 2020 sectional champion squad — A-L showed promise that it could compete at the end of the season.
“I don’t know for sure but … I don’t think much was expected of us losing what we lost and only having three guys come back that got any significant playing time last year,” Anderson said. “But I thought we played really well, beat some good teams, beating Fredonia at home and beating Southwestern over there. I thought those were two really good wins. (We) took Olean right to the buzzer at our place.
“I thought we were playing well enough to compete for a section title.”