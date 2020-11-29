Notes from Buffalo’s 27-17 win over the Chargers on Sunday afternoon at Bills Stadium:
— The win ended a four-game losing streak against the Chargers, with Buffalo having last beaten them in 2008.
— After beating Los Angeles, the Bills’ hierarchy shifted its focus to next Monday night’s game against the 49ers. Santa Clara County, home to Levi Stadium, will not be available to the Niners for the next three weeks starting today. The county, due to a Covid-19 surge, will not allow any contact sports – games or practices – for 21 days. Thus, it’s likely the 49ers will host the Bills a week from today at Glendale, in Arizona’s State Farm Stadium. The Cardinals host the Rams next Sunday, leaving the facility open to the Bills and Niners the next night. Of course, that site will conjure some bad memories for Buffalo, which lost there on the “Hail Murray” three weeks earlier.
— The touchdown pass from Chargers QB Justin Herbert to Keenan Allen in the first quarter marked the fifth-straight game the L.A. wideout has had a receiving TD.
— The game’s first turnover came when Buffalo running back Devin Singletary fumbled at the end of a run early in the fourth quarter when hit by L.A. linebacker Nick Vigil, with cornerback Nasir Adderley recovering. The second occurred when Bills quarterback Josh Allen lost the handle on the snap, tried to pick it up and fumbled it again, with Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa recovering. It was the 27th fumble of Allen’s 38-game career and fifth this season.
— There were two interceptions in the game: Allen was picked off by L.A. cornerback Michael Davis, his team-leading second, and Herbert was hijacked by Bills corner Tre’Davious White, his second, tying him with safety Jordan Poyer for the team lead.
— The Chargers three sacks were by Bosa, who dumped Allen twice and also backup Matt Barkley, who came in for one play after the starter rolled his ankle. Bosa now has a team-leading 7.5 sacks.
— The Bills sacked Herbert three times, with linebacker A.J. Klein getting 1½ for a team-leading five, end Jerry Hughes logging a half, for 4.5 on the season, and tackle Ed Oliver getting one, his second of the campaign.
— Klein had a huge game as besides the 1½ sacks, he had game-highs in tackles (14) and solo stops (10), plus three tackles for loss and two quarterback hits. Poyer had 10 tackles and eight solos and middle linebacker Tremaine Edmunds added 10 stops.
Strong safety Rayshawn Jenkins topped the Chargers with 11 tackles and eight solos while Bosa, who was also outstanding, besides the three sacks, had eight tackles, seven solos, six tackles for loss and five quarterback hits.
— Buffalo’s Corey Bojorquez averaged an impressive 56 yards on three punts.
— The Bills’ inactives were quarterback Jake Fromm, running back T.J. Yeldon, tight end Tyler Kroft and defensive end Trent Murphy.
In addition, guard Cody Ford (knee) and wide receiver John Brown (ankle) were put on injured reserve, the former likely out for the season.
In addition, linebacker Darron Lee and wide receiver Jake Kumerow were both brought up from the practice squad and were on Sunday’s active roster.
In Ford’s absence at left guard, the center of the offensive line saw Mitch Morse return at center, guard Jon Feliciano, who had started at center the past two games, shift back to his right guard spot and Brian Winters, who had been there, move to left guard.
Two starters – cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (groin) and defensive end Uchenna Nwosu (shoulder/chest) – were out for the Chargers as was defensive end Melvin Ingram (knee), who went on injured reserve, while key backup running back Kalen Ballage (ankle/calf) was inactive.