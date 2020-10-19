Notes from Buffalo’s 26-17 loss to the Chiefs on Monday night at Bills Stadium:
— The Bills, at 4-2, are one of seven AFC teams with that record or better.
— To put Buffalo’s vulnerability to the run into perspective: Kansas City rushed 46 times for 245 yards. It was the most carries and yards an Andy Reid-coached team (Eagles or Chiefs) had ever totaled in a game.
And that led to two other gaudy statistics: KC had a 15 ½ -minute edge in time of possession (37:45 to 22:15) and ran 73 plays to Buffalo’s 50.
— The Chiefs showed a high degree of sportsmanship in the second quarter when Bills quarterback Josh Allen was knocked out of bounds at the end of a run and linebacker Damien Williams and long-snapper James Winchester grabbed him before he crashed into the Kansas City equipment.
— Buffalo’s lone takeaway came when linebacker A.J. Klein stripped KC tight end Travis Kelce of the ball with cornerback Josh Norman recovering just before halftime.
— Kansas City’s only takeaway came on Buffalo’s final offensive play, a one-handed interception of an Allen pass by safety Daniel Sorensen, his first of the season.
— The Bills’ only sack of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was recorded by end Mario Addison, who got his team-leading third of the season.
— Tyler Bass’ first-quarter, 48-yard field goal was the longest of the rookie kicker’s six successful tries in eight attempts for Buffalo. He later missed a 52-yarder.
— Buffalo middle linebacker Tremaine Edmunds had a game-high 12 tackles, eight of them solos, while safety Jordan Poyer added 10 stops with a game-high nine solos. Williams topped the Chiefs with seven tackles, including six solos.
— Buffalo linebacker Tyrel Dodson (hamstring) left the game and didn’t return nor did offensive guard Cody Ford, who left with an undisclosed injury.
— Inactive for the Bills were linebacker Matt Milano (pectoral), tight end Dawson Knox (concussion), guard Quinton Spain (foot), running back T.J. Yeldon, quarterback Jake Fromm, defensive end Trent Murphy and defensive tackle Harrison Phillips, the latter two of whom were healthy scratches.
Among Kansas City’s inactives were wide receiver Sammy Watkins (hamstring), the former Bills first round draft choice, running back Le’Veon Bell, just signed after being released by the Jets, and star guard Kelechi Osemele (knee), who was put on injured reserve.