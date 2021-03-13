Football coaches normally expect the first day of practice to be spent on a hot, sunny summer day, a few weeks before the start of school.
Instead, coaches in Section 5 have battled a different element: the cold and snow. Section 5 began its long-delayed football season March 1, but due to the elements Bolivar-Richburg coach Steve Smith said his team spent that first week indoors.
But this week brought hints of spring, allowing Smith’s team to get outdoors for a more traditional practice.
“The week of the first, it was really cold and snowy so we were indoors for … three, four practices,” Smith said. “But this week’s been beautiful, all the snow is off our turf, so that was great. We’ve been very fortunate, that’s for sure.”
All of New York went without high school football in the fall, but after receiving clearance from the state government for “high-risk” sports amid the pandemic in late January, schools could plan a unique spring gridiron season. Section 5’s started March 1, with games set for next week, March 19-20. Section 6, with its basketball season running later into March, is set to start practice March 22 with the first games April 1-3.
Section 5’s regular season is six games; Section 6 will play five. Both sections will have two-week playoffs, consisting only of semifinals and finals, with all games played at higher seeds. Teams that don’t qualify for sectionals may play an additional game, including Section 6’s Funke Bowl consolation championships.
Section 5 teams opened practice while winter seasons, including basketball and wrestling, wound down. Smith said while his players still had other sports to play, those were the priority.
“As soon as they can finish up with those sports, then we can have them full-time. I think most schools are in that position,” he said.
“I’m not going to say it was a challenge, because we knew this would happen, but I feel for these kids and give them a lot of credit for coming to football practice for an hour and a half and then going to wrestling or basketball. We’re getting there.”
Although football in the spring still feels odd to all involved, the Wolverines are enthusiastic as ever to play their season, Smith said.
“We’re almost seeing more enthusiasm in this season because they missed it in the fall,” he said. “I think that they were pretty unsure whether this was even going to happen. So now the fact we’re out there and practicing, and we play a game a week from (Saturday), I think the enthusiasm and clearly the interest level at our school is sky-high.”
Smith’s task will be getting his team ready for its first game since November 2019 next Saturday, March 20, against Geneseo/Mount Morris.
“We’ve got 14, 15 practices, which is what we normally would have headed into Week 1,” he said. “The big difference is we don’t have that scrimmage weekend. So what we’re looking at is a week from (Saturday), that would be our scrimmage week where we would then iron things out and clean things up for our first week. So that’s going to be missing this year. I don’t think the version we put out will be the same team we see by the end of the year. I anticipate us getting better and executing better.
“All the teams are in this position where we just have to work to be as prepared as you can. I know going into our first week, if we make some mental mistakes, I expect it. It’s just (you’ve) got to get back into that flow of playing.”
Listed below are the full regular season schedules for Big 30 New York football teams:
SECTION 5
(*=crossover/non-league game)
Bolivar-Richburg (D South/D2)
March
20 — Geneseo/Mount Morris
27 — at Canisteo-Greenwood (at Hornell)
April
2 — at York/Pavilion (at Caledonia-Mumford)
8 — Oakfield-Alabama/Elba
14 — at Cuba-Rushford
20 — Notre Dame Batavia*
Cuba-Rushford (D South/D2)
March
20 — at Oakfield-Alabama/Elba
27 — York/Pavilion
April
2 — at Geneseo/Mount Morris
8 — Canisteo-Greenwood
14 — Bolivar-Richburg
20 — at Alexander Central*
Wellsville (C West/C1)
March
19 — Attica
26 — at Marcus Whitman/Bloomfield*
April
1 — at Le Roy
7 — Letchworth/Warsaw
13 — at Livonia
19 — Hornell
SECTION 6
(*=non-league game)
Allegany Limestone (C South)
April
3 — at Clymer/Sherman/Panama (at Clymer), 1:30 p.m.
9 — Southwestern, 7 p.m.
16 — Cassadaga Valley/Falconer, 7 p.m.
23 — at Fredonia, 7 p.m.
30 — at Chautauqua Lake/Westfield/Brocton (at CL), time TBA
Cattaraugus-Little Valley (D)
April
3 — Randolph, 7 p.m.
9 — Silver Creek/Forestville, 7 p.m.
16 — at Franklinville/Ellicottville (at Ellicottville), 7 p.m.
23 — Cardinal O’Hara*, 7 p.m.
May
1 — at Portville, 7 p.m.
Franklinville/Ellicottville (D)
April
1 — at Silver Creek/Forestville, 7 p.m.
9 — at Salamanca, 7 p.m.
16 — Cattaraugus-Little Valley (at Ellicottville), 7 p.m.
23 — at Randolph, 7 p.m.
30 — Maple Grove (at Franklinville), 7 p.m.
Olean (B2)
April
3 — WNYMCS, 7 p.m.
9 — at Dunkirk, 7 p.m.
16 — at Depew, 7 p.m.
23 — Albion, 7 p.m.
30 — Pioneer*, 7 p.m.
Pioneer (B1)
April
1 — Lew-Port, 7 p.m.
9 — at Burgard (at Riverside High), 7 p.m.
16 — West Seneca East, 7 p.m.
23 — at Cheektowaga, 7 p.m.
30 — at Olean*, 7 p.m.
Portville (D)
3 — St. Mary’s (Lancaster)*, 7 p.m.
9 — at Maple Grove, 7 p.m.
16 — at Silver Creek/Forestville, 7 p.m.
23 — Salamanca, 7 p.m.
May
1 — Cattaraugus-Little Valley, 7 p.m.
Salamanca (D)
April
1 — Maple Grove, 7 p.m.
9 — Franklinville/Ellicottville, 7 p.m.
16 — BYE
23 — at Portville, 7 p.m.
30 — Randolph, 7 p.m.
Randolph (D)
April
3 — at Cattaraugus-Little Valley, 7 p.m.
9 — Bishop Timon*, 7 p.m.
16 — at Maple Grove, 7 p.m.
23 — Franklinville/Ellicottville, 7 p.m.
30 — at Salamanca, 7 p.m.