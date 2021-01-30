ST. BONAVENTURE — Osun Osunniyi found his finishing touch inside.
Dominick Welch continued to shoot the ball well against this particular opponent. And Kyle Lofton was … Kyle Lofton.
And in that collectively exceptional effort, the St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team answered one of the few lingering questions from this collectively exceptional first half of the 2020-21 season: What might happen if it plays as well, or better, offensively as it has on the defensive end.
The answer? Another one-sided victory. And a game that, for the most part, was over by halftime.
Welch, who was 8-for-8 at one point, tied a career high with 22 points and Osunniyi racked up 18 points and 15 rebounds to lead Bona to an 84-67 victory over George Mason on Saturday inside the Reilly Center. Lofton added 20 on 8-for-12 shooting for the Bonnies, who set season bests in both points and field goal percentage (61.4).
BEHIND THE former two, especially, Bona led 19-5 by the second media timeout and brought a 44-26 advantage into the break. It was nearly as dominant in the first half Saturday as it was in the second half of last week’s triumph over VCU.
And though it was actually outscored after halftime (41-40), it mattered little.
This was another emphatic triumph for Bona, which pushed its winning streak to seven-straight while setting the program record for best Atlantic 10 mark through eight games (7-1) and reaching its best overall start (9-1) since the Final Four season of 1969-70.
“I thought ‘Shoon really was the catalyst in the first half,” coach Mark Schmidt said of his junior center, who almost had a double-double (10 points, 9 rebounds) by halftime. “We made an emphasis to get the ball to ‘Shoon early and often, and he played really well.”
Of Welch, who finished 9-of-11 from the floor, including 4-of-6 from distance, he added: “He played with confidence, he was really focused. He’s our best perimeter shooter, so we need him to knock down his shots.
“We want to get the ball inside, but when teams back off, we need guys to knock down shots and they can open it up for ‘Shoon, and Dom is one of those guys, and he played extremely well today.”
ENTERING Saturday, Bona had owned the Mason series, winning nine of 10 since it joined the A-10 in 2013, including the last four against largely the same group, by margins of 23, 12, 11 and nine.
In this one, it was more of the same; even in matching Bona in the second half, the Patriots (8-7, 4-5) never pulled closer than 12. And that was due, in part, to Welch and Lofton, who continued to fare well against Mason individually.
Welch, who had 18 first-half points on 7-for-7 shooting (and made all four of his 3s), has now averaged 17 points and nearly four treys in his last four contests against the Patriots. Lofton, meanwhile, has averaged 21 points and six assists over his last five games. Together, on Saturday, they helped the Bonnies secure a perfect month of January and remain atop the A-10 standings.
“No, I don’t think so,” said Welch, with a laugh, when asked if there was a specific reason the duo continues to shine against GMU. “Nah, we’re just trying to play well every night. I don’t think it matters who the team is, we just go out there and try to play to the best of our abilities. But it just seems like every time we play this team, me and him, we always have good games and have good success, so I don’t really know.”
In this one, the third member of the Bonnies’ original “Big 3” also excelled. Osunniyi shook off a string of games in which he was held to single digits and had a tough time finishing inside, going 8-of-11 from the floor in 27 foul-shortened minutes.
What made for his bounce-back performance against the Patriots?
“HE WAS stronger, much more assertive,” Schmidt pointed out. “When he made his move, he was really aggressive with it. He was turning his shoulders, he was squaring up; he was just much more assertive.
“He played really well against Akron (in the season-opener), he played well against Hofstra and then he was in a little bit of an offensive slump -- never defensively, never rebounding -- he just wasn’t finishing. I think it might have been a little bit of confidence, but he got it back today, and we need him to do that.”
On this afternoon, Bona outrebounded the Patriots — who, like the Bonnies, are one of the A-10’s best rebounding teams — by 11 (38-27). It offset an uncharacteristically down second half defensively (Mason shot 7-of-12 from 3-point range in the period to make it somewhat respectable) by having its best day offensively.
And it did that by doing what it does best: Getting to the basket. Owning the paint, where it outscored Mason, 48-24 …
With a big night from Welch mixed in.
“Our offense got a little bit better today,” Schmidt allowed. “(We’re) still not clicking the way we need it to click. But we got the ball inside, we got the ball to the basket. A team that’s much bigger than we are, we doubled them up in the paint, which is really good, and a lot of that had to do with ‘Shoon. We tried to own the paint by the dribble or the pass, and we’re getting better (there), we just gotta continue to work at it.”
Of the second-half defensive struggles, he added: “We just gotta get better defensively at the 3-point line. They just shot the ball too well … it’s great to win, but at least we have something to tell the guys, ‘Hey, we gotta get better.’”