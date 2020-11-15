Notes from the Bills’ heartbreaking 32-30 loss to the Cardinals Sunday afternoon at State Farm Stadium:
— Bills quarterback Josh Allen’s 12-yard touchdown reception from wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie on Buffalo’s first possession made him the 11th Buffalo player with a TD catch this season, the most in franchise history.
— Buffalo rookie kicker Tyler Bass’ 54-yard field goal attempt that doinked off the upright and through was the longest of his career until he nailed a 55-yarder, a mark that fell as the first half ended with a 58-yard kick. That was the second-longest in Bills’ history, behind only Steve Christie’s 59-yarder against Miami in 1993.
Bass became the first Bill with three 50-yard-plus field goals in a game and the second in NFL history with a trio of at least 54 yards, tying Houston’s Kurt Brown in 2007.
It’s the 12th time in NFL history that a kicker had three field goals of at least 50 yards in a game.
— Buffalo’s first takeaway came when nickel back Taron Johnson forced a fumble by the Cardinals’ Kenyan Drake with rookie seventh-round draft choice Dane Jackson, a cornerback, recovering. Later, safety Jordan Poyer got his team-leading second interception when the ball popped into his hands as wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald hit the ground while trying to make the catch.
— The Bills’ first turnover came when Allen was intercepted by Cards cornerback Patrick Peterson, his team-leading third of the season. Later fellow corner Dre Kirkpatrick got his second.
— Buffalo’s first sack of Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray was logged by linebacker A.J. Klein, giving him 3.5 on the season, three of those in the past two weeks. Meanwhile, Johnson got his first of the season and third of his career and defensive tackle Justin Zimmer logged his first.
— Murray’s two rushing touchdowns marked the fifth-straight game with him scoring on the ground. The last time an NFL quarterback did that was the Packers’ Tobin Rote in 1954. Murray now has 10 rushing touchdowns in nine games, the first time a QB has hit double figures since Cam Newton had that number in 2015. He scored an NFL-record 14 times on the ground in 2011.
— Buffalo’s Corey Bojorquez’s 12-yard punt in the second half was the shortest of his career but he still averaged 46.5 yards on his four kicks.
— Klein, after struggling with missed tackles over the first half of the season, had his second-straight solid game, totaling game-highs in tackles (11) and solos (10). Middle linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, who played his best game this season in last week’s win over Seattle, followed it with a 10-tackle, 7-solo performance.
Safety Budda Baker topped the Cardinals with nine tackles, seven of them solo.
— Three weeks after Bills tight end Dawson Knox went on the Reserve/Covid-19 list and took three positional teammates with him, it has happened again.
This time cornerback Josh Norman tested positive, went on the list, and was joined by three teammates with whom he had close contact: cornerback Levi Wallace, safety Dean Marlowe and tight end Tyler Kroft. In addition, defensive assistant Leonard Johnson was potentially exposed and also did not make the trip.
Losing Norman, who was to return this week after nursing a hamstring injury, plus Wallace, with whom he had been battling for the starting job opposite Tre’Davious White, and Marlowe created a depth problem in Buffalo’s secondary.
To combat it, three of the five players activated from the practice squad – cornerbacks Jackson and Daryl Worley and safety Josh Thomas – play the defensive backfield. Also added were linebacker Darron Lee and wide receiver Jake Kumerow. All five were on the active roster with Jackson starting for Wallace.
— Bills rookie second-round draft choice A.J. Epenesa left the game in the first half with a concussion and didn’t return. Then, in the second half, Jackson suffered an apparent knee injury and did not come back into the game. He was replaced by Worley. Finally, in the fourth quarter, wide receiver John Brown suffered an ankle injury after making a spectacular 24-yard catch that was wiped out by a penalty. He did not return.
— The Bills’ inactives were guard Cody Ford (ankle), running backs Taiwan Jones (hamstring) and T.J. Yeldon, defensive tackle Harrison Phillips and quarterback Jake Fromm. Mitch Morris (concussion) was healthy, but Jon Feliciano remained at center while reserve Ike Boettger took over Ford’s guard spot.
Three starters were inactive for the Cardinals: guard Justin Murray (hand) and defensive tackles Leki Fotu (ankle) and Jordan Phillips (hamstring), the former Bill.