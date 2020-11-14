BOLIVAR — Many of the usual suspects made their presence felt for the Bolivar-Richburg girls soccer team on Friday.
The result: another trip to the sectional semifinals.
Madigan Harris gave her team a 1-0 halftime lead and the No. 5 Wolverines added a pair of second-half insurance markers in downing pesky 13-seed Pavilion, 3-0, in a Section 5 Class C2 quarterfinal. It was the second 3-0 triumph of the postseason for B-R … and it made for their fourth trip to at least the section’s final four since 2015.
Much of B-R’s production was a reflection of its season as a whole.
Madigan Harris notched the first goal off a pass from twin sister McKinlee and McKinlee tallied her team-leading 21st off a Kelsey Pacer feed to make it 3-0 with only seven minutes remaining. The outlier, however, was the one that gave the Wolverines a 2-0 lead midway through the second half, collected by Malayna Ayers off a long goal kick from sweeper Aliyah Cole.
“The weather did play a factor,” B-R coach Mark Emery noted. “In the first half, going against the wind, (we had to work) for our one goal. In the second half, going with the wind, Aliyah just launched a goal kick over everyone’s head, Malayna ran it down, had a 1-on-1 with the goalie and nailed it in.”
Paige Taylor made five saves to preserve the shutout. The Wolverines (10-3-1), unbeaten in their last seven contests (6-0-1, including a forfeit win over Scio), may be peaking at just the right time, Emery said.
“Tonight, and I’ve been saying this, but we score three and it just feels like the offense is really starting to click,” he noted, before adding of Pavilion’s (3-11) effort, “just looking at them, they play in a very difficult league. They got a goalie from volleyball and she was phenomenal; a big kid with great hands.”
The challenge now: to compete with top-seeded Geneseo, which is unbeaten (13-0) and has allowed just two goals all season, including one in its 2-1 quarterfinal victory over Oakfield Elba, in Monday’s semifinals
“That’s the chore we have ahead of us,” Emery said. “If they were doing state rankings this year, they would probably be the No. 1 Class C team in New York State.