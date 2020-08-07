Pictured is the Allegany Mountain League team for tonight’s annual Varischetti All-Star Football Game in Brockway. Front, from left: Aaron Hottel (Kane), Caleb Nuzzo (Bradford), Bryent Johnson (Smethport), Matt Dush (Ridgway), Stephen Bobby (Elk Co. Catholic), Teddy Race (Kane), Jake Alcorn (Kane) and Thomas Wilson (Coudersport). Second row: Jon Wood (Brockway), Derek Sunafrank (Bradford), Cameron Magee (Otto-Eldred), Eli Petruzzi (Port Allegany), Paul Gresco (Ridgway), Chris Stewart (Kane) and Colton Gietler (Otto-Eldred). Third row: Robert Briggs (Ridgway), Hayden Haupright (Johnsonburg), Greg Simon (Ridgway), Austin Green (Johnsonburg), Jake Wickett (Ridgway) and Josh Rees (Port Allegany). Fourth row: Caden Smead (Sheffield), D.J. Michelitsch (Port Allegany), Leo Gregory (Elk Co. Catholic), John Wittman (Elk Co. Catholic), Caleb Rieder (Cameron Co.) and Jared Emmert (Elk Co. Catholic).