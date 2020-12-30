ST. BONAVENTURE — Justin Winston, presumably, wasn’t happy.
Winston had lost his starting spot, for now anyway, a year after holding that position for 28 of 31 games as a freshman.
He played just five minutes in the St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team’s season-opening win over Akron and had averaged nine minutes across two contests after earning 20 a night last winter.
His body language seemed off. Evidently, it was enough to sever ties with the team entirely.
Winston has announced his intention to leave the Bona program, coach Mark Schmidt announced in a three-paragraph release on Wednesday. He informed the coaching staff of his desire to transfer following the holiday break, and the decision was made public mere hours before the Bonnies’ Atlantic 10-opener at Rhode Island.
It was only the latest jolt to a Bona program whose non-conference season was ravaged by six game cancelations, a two-week shutdown due to an in-house positive COVID-19 test and now two player departures after freshman Quentin Metcalf left the team at Thanksgiving.
“We are disappointed that Justin has made this decision, but we wish him the best in future endeavors,” Schmidt said.
THE ANNOUNCEMENT sent a shockwave through the Bona faithful, who were eager to see where the 6-foot-8 forward’s burgeoning potential might lead him. It was a huge blow to a Bona team for whom Winston had displayed significant flashes as a freshman and was expected to play a major role moving forward, and one which was already severely thin in the frontcourt.
Winston, who spent time at Putnam Science Academy, the prep program where current teammates Kyle Lofton and Osun Osunniyi starred, was perhaps the most high-profile recruit in Schmidt’s 14 seasons, the first (and only) four-star recruit under his watch.
The West Orange, N.J., native made his presence felt almost immediately, scoring in double figures in his second and third collegiate games before memorably tallying 19 in Bona’s upset win over Rutgers last November. He also finished relatively strong, going for a career-high 20 twice in the Bonnies’ final seven games, both against Saint Joseph’s.
WINSTON had a solid first year overall, averaging 8.7 points and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 44 percent from the floor and connecting on 27 3-pointers from the ‘4’ spot. And while he still had a ways to go both defensively and from a system standpoint, he, at times, displayed the most raw ability on the roster.
Winston’s lack of playing time in the early going, though partly attributed to not being in game shape coming off quarantine, was curious.
When asked about it after the Akron game, Schmidt responded: “(Backup center) Jalen Shaw had only practiced one day, so we needed Justin to be the backup 5-man. And then when Justin got two quick fouls, that hurt his playing time; that’s why we put Shaw in there.
“But Shaw wasn’t ready. He was the last guy to get out of quarantine, so he had one practice, and the practice the day before a game is not that difficult so, in essence, he had no practices. So … we needed a back-up ‘5’ and Justin was that at that time.”
The 14th-year coach did acknowledge after the Hofstra game, though, that “we need to get Justin going, we need to get AJ (Vasquez, who’s averaging 14 minutes off the bench so far) going.”
Alas, that won’t come to be for Winston.
THE SOPHOMORE forward’s departure leaves Bona with just two players on the roster over 6-foot-5, the starting center Osunniyi and back-up Shaw. And within a year, the Bonnies have gone from being the tallest team in the conference to one of the shorter ones, after losing players of 6-8, 6-8, 6-8 and 6-10 to transfer (Bobby Planutis, Robert Carpenter, Winston) and graduation (Amadi Ikpeze), plus the 6-8 Metcalf from this year.
Indeed, this now becomes a “small-ball”-type team for Bona, with seven of its top eight players essentially guards (at 6-5 and shorter) and 6-foot-5 junior Jalen Adaway the starting power forward with classmate Dominick Welch now likely to see some time at that position as well.
On the day Bona lost Winston to transfer, it welcomed another guard in Kent State transfer Anthony Roberts, who made his team debut against the Rams. With Winston gone, Bona now has 10 scholarship players, including nine juniors and only one player (Vasquez) who’s set to remain after that class potentially departs following the 2021-22 campaign.