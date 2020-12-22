It would seem the Bills are peaking at just the right time.
At 11-3, with the AFC East title and a home playoff game already clinched, Buffalo is still alive and chasing Pittsburgh (12-2), holding the head-to-head tiebreaker, in its bid for the conference’s No. 2 seed.
The Bills have won seven of their last eight games, the lone blemish on that streak the heartbreaking 32-30 “Hail Murray” loss with two seconds left at Arizona five weeks ago.
Over that stretch, Buffalo’s defense has played much more as expected, since it was ranked second in the NFL in fewest points per game allowed and third in least yards surrendered a year ago.
After giving up an average of 28 points and 388 yards the first six games, the Bills’ numbers are 22 and 335 over the past eight.
Those first six games, coordinator Leslie Frazier’s unit had only seven takeaways and 11 sacks. In the eight since, there have been 14 forced turnovers (including two interceptions for touchdowns) and 23 sacks.
Clearly, Buffalo’s ‘D’ has picked it up down the stretch, but it’s the performance of third-year quarterback Josh Allen which is most responsible for the team’s first division crown in a quarter century.
And the only reason he’s no longer in the NFL MVP discussion — Allen was there after the first four games — is that Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes and Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers are having such extraordinary years.
Still, Allen’s numbers are remarkable for a QB who had his struggles the first two seasons.
After 14 weeks he ranks fourth in the NFL in passing yardage (4,000), fifth in completion percentage (.687), sixth in touchdown passes (30) and seventh in passer rating (104.2).
Meanwhile, Allen will be tearing up the Bills’ record book. He already has the mark for most touchdowns produced in a season (39, 30 passing, 8 rushing, 1 receiving) and is three away from tying Hall of Fame QB Jim Kelly’s franchise record of 33 TD passes. Allen has also tied Drew Bledsoe’s mark of two 400-yard passing games in one season and he needs only 360 yards — two well-below-average games, if he plays both — to pass the former Patriot for most passing yards in a Buffalo campaign.
WHEN ASKED, after Saturday’s 48-19 win at Denver, if Allen saw a point where he was convinced Buffalo’s offense was special, he had a quick answer.
“It was Week 3, the Rams game … being up 28-3 then going down 32-28 and having the resilience to march down the field late in the fourth quarter, picking up a few 3rd-and-long plays and capping it off with a touchdown to win it (35-32),” he said.
“That was the game because when you’re up 28-3 and you have a couple turnovers and you let the other team back in, most teams fold in that situation. But our guys are resilient. It was like, ‘OK, we’ve got some real dudes here.’ To go out there and show that type of resilience is awesome to see.”
OF COURSE, Allen also heaps praise on offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, the West Seneca native, who is now getting major attention over potential NFL head-coaching openings, given the passing potency of Buffalo’s attack this season.
“It means the world to me to know that he trusts me enough to listen to my input,” Allen said. “He’s been doing a great job of calling plays for us and we’ve been doing a good job of executing. When it’s a play that I suggest to him and he calls it and it hits, it feels a little extra special and I love him, not just as a coach, but as a person.
“He’s awesome and one of the best — if not the best — offensive coordinator in the game right now. The ways he finds to get the ball to our guys, it’s fun to be a part of. He’s a lot like me in personality. We’re very competitive and his mind’s always spinning. He’s calling me at 9 o’clock at night talking about certain plays that he likes. I’m just glad that I’ve been able to have him for the last three years and see our relationship grow.”
Allen added, “Brian is a big believer in being aggressive. Our identity as a team is what it is and we’re not going to shy away from it. It feels good to be in those situations where he says, ‘We’re going to continue to do what we do.’”
NATURALLY, he’s also quick to credit his corps of wide receivers: Stefon Diggs, first in the NFL in receptions (111), third in receiving yards (1,314 behind Arizona’s DeAndre Hopkins, 1,324 and Kansas City tight end Travis Kelsey, 1,318); slot receiver Cole Beasley (79 catches, 950 yards, 4 TDs) and rookie fourth-round draft choice Gabriel Davis (30 receptions, team-high 6 touchdowns).
“I believe in our receivers and what they’re capable of doing,” Allen said. “I don’t think there’s a group out there that can consistently match up with our guys. It speaks volumes of how hard our guys work, how talented they are, how hungry they are.
“They can get the ball at any moment during the game and you see them run their tails off and find ways to get incorporated in the passing game. That’s what I love about our guys, they’re never out of a play.”
