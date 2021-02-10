ALLEGANY — After what was described as a “huge turnout of bidders,” the Allegany-Limestone Central School District Board of Education has accepted the bids of several regional companies for improvements at the elementary campus.
Superintendent Tony Giannicchi said the contracts awarded Tuesday evening — totaling $5,346,300 — represent the “five lowest responsible bids received” and include alternates.
“One of our local companies, Kinley, won the general contractor bid,” Giannicchi said. “Dugan and Dugan was a close second. It is nice that we have two of the best contractors in New York state right in our district.
“It’s great to keep jobs local,” Giannicchi continued. “Many of the workers that will be on the job either went to school here, or their kids do now. Always a positive.”
The bids were awarded to: Highland Acres Landscaping Inc., $665,000 for site construction; Kinley Corporation, $1,798,000 for general construction; D.V. Brown & Associates, Inc., $98,500 for plumbing; Nairy Mechanical, LLC, $1,683,700 for mechanical; and BECC Electric, $1,101,100 for electrical.
Voters approved the $10 million capital improvement project of the elementary campus on Maple Avenue in February 2020. The upgrades at the school, as well as at the nearby bus garage, had been presented both to the teachers and community for input on at least three separate occasions.
The project is not expected to increase taxes as funding will be provided through state aid and the district’s capital reserve fund. The project follows the $17.3 million capital improvement project at the middle/high school that provided upgrades and expansions at the Five Mile Road campus, and to a lesser degree at the elementary school. The majority of that work was also funded through state building aid funds and district capital reserve funds.
Giannicchi has stated his belief that the elementary campus had been neglected through the years, and he expected the renovation to provide a better atmosphere for learning and activities.
In other business, the board authorized a letter of intent to purchase four 64-passenger school buses from Leonard Bus Sales Inc., pending voter approval of the 2021-22 school budget.
Under personnel matters, the board approved Laurie Bzdak as a substitute teacher; Mia Rogers and Bzdak as substitute teacher aides; and Jacob Herbert as a substitute cleaner.
A highlight of the meeting occurred when the board congratulated new inductees of the National Honor Society at the high school.
They include seniors Madison Baldwin, Zackery Krenzel and Katherine Yaworsky; and juniors Alexander Arbatzis, Elizabeth Black, Jacob Brink, John Charles, Gianna DeRose, Katie Furlong, Matthew Giardini, Stephanie Karl, Halley Glover, Hailey Jones, Kinsey McAfee, Kelsey Riordan, Madeline Straub, Matthew Volz, Allison Watkins and Anna Wolfgang.
Current seniors in NHS are Julia Brennan, Kirsten Comstock, Jocelyn Decker, Dairinn Finn, Autumn Johnson, Kayla Krzanak, Cole Lechner, Kristen McMullen, Andrew Rohrs, Emily Speckman, Violet VanGuilder and Ryan Wisniewski.