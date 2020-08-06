OLEAN — Bartlett Country Club was supposedly playing “easier” for Wednesday’s medal qualifying round of the 84th Annual Southwestern New York-Northwestern Pennsylvania Men’s Amateur Golf Tournament.
But the scores surely didn’t reflect that.
Oh, Marcus Aiello, the 28-year-old Siemens cost analyst, claimed the medal with a 2-under-par 68. But in a field of 118, of which 38 players had handicaps of three-or-lower, 10 did not make the 32-man Championship Flight.
The final two spots were decided by a seven-man playoff of those who shot 78.
St. Bonaventure’s Dan Gianniny claimed one spot with a birdie and Knut Johnsen, after five extra holes, got the other in a group that included John Henzel Jr., Charles Fitzpatrick, Zach Bonfante, David Benedict and Dylan Gethicker.
Five of the seven former champions in the field made the Championship Flight headed by Andy Frank (2008), who shot a second-best 1-over-par 69. Nine-time champion Chris Blocher (1997, ‘99, 2007, 10-13, 17, 19) had a 72, Tom Crist (1994) and Josh Anderson (2001) each shot 74 and Eric McHone (2003) 77.
Today’s highlight match is Aiello’s opener as, being the top seed, he faces 32nd seed Gianniny, who survived that playoff just to make the Championship Flight.
Another interesting matchup pairs No. 4 seed Michael Davis, the Junior Medalist (71), against McHone.
AIELLO, who returned to the area in December of 2018 after several years in Painted Post, lost the 36-hole Championship Flight final of that year, 1-up to St. Bonaventure’s Zach Chaddock, who became the only player to win two Men’s Amateur titles before age 21.
Of his qualifying round, he admitted, “I played well … a couple of mistakes when I went long on 12 and 14 but other than that I played pretty steady all day and birdied No. 2, 8, 9 and 18.”
Of predictions the course would yield a raft of low scores, Aiello pointed out, “I wouldn’t say that the course ever plays easy, but it was definitely easier than in past years … it was soft, it rained last night and it rained again this morning.”
Of course, he’s been on a roll the past seven days.
“Last Thursday I shot 65 and last Saturday a 66 so it was trending in the right direction,” Aiello said, “and I feel like I kept it going today.”
He credited his 2018 Men’s Amateur performance, despite the heartbreaking loss in the finals, with providing some mental strength.
“That’s what helps,” Aiello admitted. “I probably went 6-7 years of losing matches, then I turned around and started winning some matches. Of course, you get confidence in going further.”
As for playing during the Covid-19 pandemic, he concluded, “You’ve just got to be careful. My thing is just being respectful of people … it’s all we need to do. We play enough and still do the same (right) thing … they keep the carts (at Bartlett) sanitized, they’re doing a great job up here which is nice … they take care of us.”
MEN’S AMATEUR NOTES: Two eagles were produced by the 118-man field, both by unattached golfers: Joe Mitchell, on No. 1, finishing with a 76 and Chris Travis, on No. 4, who shot 92 … Penn-York Leaguer Davis of Allegany-Limestone won the Junior Medalist title with a solid 1-over-par 71 over his home course. It was the lowest junior medalist-winning score since Bona freshman-to-be, Gianniny, shot an even-par 70 in 2017 … Another Allegany-Limestone student, Sean Campbell, won the $500 John R. Henzel Memorial Scholarship that goes to a graduated senior Big 30 golfer. He will attend Pitt-Bradford … Seven members of the St. Bonaventure golf team were in the field and all of them made the 32-man Championship Flight. Jack Geise shot 71, Chris Chapman 74, Andrew LeMay 75, Andrew LaCongo, Erik Stauderman and Jude Cummings all had 76 and Gianniny 78. Geise, Chapman and Gianniny are seniors, LeMay and Stauderman juniors, LaCongo is a sophomore and Cummings a freshman … The highest handicap to make the Championship Flight was Bartlett’s Joel Rosencrance, a 10-handicapper, who shot a 7-over-par 77 … The two former champions who missed the Championship Flight were Dan Reiley (1995) and Jim Brady (1977, ‘84) who shot 79 and 84, respectively.
MEN’S AMATEUR RESULTS/PAIRINGS Championship Flight Wednesday’s Results Marcus Aiello (Bartlett) 33-35 — 68 Andy Frank (PFW) 33-36 — 69 Jack Geise (SBU) 33-38 — 71 Michael Davis (Bartlett) 35-36 — 71 John Nick Forrest (Bartlett) 36-36 — 72 Chris Blocher (Bartlett) 36-36 — 72 Adam Bennett (Bartlett) 32-40 — 72 Mitch Faulkner (Pennhills) 39-34 — 73 Jeremy Summerson (Cobblestone Creek) 39-34 — 73 Scott Brady (Bartlett) 37-37 — 74 Tom Crist (Chautauqua) 36-38 — 74 Christian Chapman (Cobblestone Creek) 37-37 — 74 Josh Anderson (PFW) 38-36 — 74 Kyle Henzel (Bartlett) 39-36 — 75 Doug Atteberry (Pennhills) 35-40 — 75 Andrew Lemay (LeBaron Hills) 38-37 — 75 Mike Brady (Coudersport) 37-38 — 75 Mike Edwards (PFW) 40-35 — 75 Connor Alfieri (Smethport) 38-38 — 76 Nolan Swanson (Pinehurst) 37-39 — 76 Matt Moonan (Pennhills) 39-37 — 76 Andrew Lacongo (Crag Burn) 37-39 — 76 Erik Stauderman (Casperkill) 38-38 — 76 Kamdyn McClain (Bartlett) 39-37 — 76 Joe Mitchell (Unattached) 38-38 — 76 Jude Cummings (Locust Hill) 37-39 — 76 Wilson Lockwood (Niagara Frontier) 40-36 — 76 Josh Brooks (Bolivar) 40-36 — 76 Eric McHone (PFW) 41-36 — 77 Joel Rosencrance (Bartlett) 40-37— 77 Knut Johnsen (Bartlett) 38-40 — 78 Danny Gianniny (CC of Rochester) 39-39 — 78
Today’s Matches
No 1. Aiello vs. No. 32 Gianniny, 9:30 a.m. No. 16 Lemay vs. No. 17 Brady, 9:30 a.m. No. 8 Faulkner vs. No. 25 Mitchell, 9:40 a.m. No. 9 Summerson vs. No. 24 McClain, 9:40 a.m. No. 4 Davis vs. No. 29 McHone, 9:50 a.m. No. 13 Anderson vs. No. 20 Swanson, 9:50 a.m. No. 5 Forrest vs. No. 28 Brooks, 10:00 a.m. No. 12 Chapman vs. No. 21 Moonan, 10:00 a.m. No. 2 Frank vs. No. 31 Johnsen, 10:10 a.m. No. 15 Atteberry vs. No. 18 Edwards, 10:10 a.m. No. 7 Bennett vs. No. 26 Cummings, 10:20 a.m. No. 10 Brady vs. No. 23 Stauderman, 10:20 a.m. No. 3 Geise vs. No. 30 Rosencrance, 10:30 a.m. No. 14 Henzel vs. No. 19 Alfieri, 10:30 a.m. No. 6 Blocher vs. No. 27 Lockwood, 10:40 a.m. No. 11 Crist vs. No. 22 LaCongo, 10:40 a.m. First Flight Wednesday’s Results Charles Fitzpatrick (Holiday Valley) 36-42 — 78 Zach Bonfante (Capital District) 42-36 — 78 David Benedict (Brook-Lea) 39-39 — 78 John Henzel Jr. (PFW) 36-42 — 78 Dylan Gethicker (Ischua Valley) 40-38 — 78 Jesse Fleming (Bartlett) 40-39 — 79 Dan Reiley (Pennhills) 38-41 — 79 Tim Hall Jr. (Bartlett) 42-38 — 80 Ed Jennings (Bolivar) 40-40 — 80 Sam Hyman (Holland Hills) 40-40 — 80 James Reynolds (PFW) 41-40 — 81 Ryan Bartman (PFW) 41-40 — 81 Andy Hannon (Birch Run) 40-41 — 81 Scott Derwick (Bartlett) 45-36 — 81 Scott Berry (Unattached) 43-38 — 81 Curtis Barner (Kane) 41-40 — 81
Today’s Matches
No. 1 Fitzpatrick vs. No. 16 Barner, 8:40 a.m. No. 8 Hall, Jr. vs. No. 9 Jennings, 8:40 a.m. No. 4 Henzel, Jr. vs. No. 13 Hannon, 8:50 a.m. No. 5 Gethicker vs. No. 12 Bartman, 8:50 a.m. No. 2 Bonfante vs. No. 15 Berry, 9:00 a.m. No. 7 Reiley vs. No. 10 Hyman, 9:00 a.m. No. 3 Benedict vs. No. 14 Derwick, 9:10 a.m. No. 6 Fleming vs. No. 11 Reynolds, 9:10 a.m. Second Flight Wednesday’s Results Mike Cercone (Pine Acres) 40-42 — 82 Dan Schott (Coudersport) 42-40 — 82 Aidan Shaw (Orchard Park) 41-41 — 82 Spencer Cornelius (Pine Acres) 41-41 — 82 Mark Baire (Bartlett) 43-39 — 82 Tom Padlo (Bolivar) 43-39 — 82 Steve Kubiak (Pennhills) 42-42 — 84 Drew Keleman (Chautauqua) 43-41 — 84 Jim Brady (Bartlett) 46-38 — 84 Kevin Mole (Bolivar) 42-42 — 84 Frank Higgins (Bartlett) 45-39 — 84 Matt Pappano (Bartlett) 42-43 — 85 Phil Vecchio (Bartlett) 42-43 — 85 Jarrett Pond (Elkdale) 42-43 — 85 Joe Palumbo (Bartlett) 47-39 — 86 Rick Russell (Bartlett) 44-42 — 86
Today’s Matches
No. 1 Cercone vs. No. 16 Russell, 8:00 a.m. No. 8 Keleman vs. No. 9 Brady, 8:00 a.m. No. 4 Cornelius vs. No. 13 Vecchio, 8:10 a.m. No. 5 Baire vs. No. 12 Pappano, 8:10 a.m. No. 2 Schott vs. No. 15 Palumbo, 8:20 a.m. No. 7 Kubiak vs. No. 10 Mole, 8:20 a.m. No. 3 Shaw vs. No. 14 Pond, 8:30 a.m. No. 6 Padlo vs. No. 11 Higgins, 8:30 a.m. Third Flight Wednesday’s Results Bryce Burton (Holland Hills) 42-44 — 86 Sean Campbell (Bartlett) 45-42 — 87 Matthew Fuller (Birch Run) 44-43 — 87 Jake Chapman (Unattached) 48-40 — 88 Jon Livak (PFW) 46-42 — 88 Brandon Milanowski (Elkdale) 48-40 — 88 Tim Stead (Unattached) 47-41 — 88 Honsey Russell (Birch Run) 46-42 — 88 Howard Stark, Jr. (PFW) 48-40 — 88 Brady Streich (Coudersport) 48-41 — 89 Ben Lockwood (Chautauqua) 44-45 — 89 Evan Jordan (Pine Acres) 45-45 — 90 Scott Russell (Springville) 44-46 — 90 Brendan Santana (Smethport) 43-47 — 90 Tim Jones (Bartlett) 45-45 — 90 Jack Morton (Bartlett) 46-45 — 91
Today’s Matches
No. 1 Burton vs. No. 16 Morton, 11:00 a.m. No. 8 Russell vs. No. 9 Stark Jr., 11:00 a.m. No. 4 Chapman vs. No. 13 Russell, 11:10 a.m. No. 5 Livak vs. No. 12 Jordan, 11:10 a.m. No. 2 Campbell vs. No. 15 Jones, 11:20 a.m. No. 7 Stead vs. No. 10 Streich, 11:20 a.m. No. 3 Fuller vs. No. 14 Santana, 11:30 a.m. No. 6 Milanowski vs. No. 11 Lockwood, 11:30 a.m. Fourth Flight Wednesday’s Results RJ Pauly (Bartlett) 46-45 — 91 Paul Bzdak (Bartlett) 45-46 — 91 Don Close (Birch Run) 49-43 — 92 Ryan Lechner (Bartlett) 47-49 — 92 Caden Salvaggio (Cardinal Hills) 45-47 — 92 Jim Williams (Unattached) 46-46 — 92 Darien Swanson (Pinehurst) 50-42 — 92 Cameron Myers (Bartlett) 48-45 — 93 John Foley (Champion Hills) 46-47 — 93 Mike Neary (Birch Run) 49-44 — 93 David Reynolds (PFW) 50-43 — 93 George Moses Jr. (PFW) 48-46 — 94 Chad Siago (PFW) 49-45 — 94 Mark Hendrix (Birch Run) 52-42 — 94 Tony Lewis (PFW) 49-46 — 95 Chris Travis (Unattached) 46-49 — 95
Today’s Matches
No 1. Pauly vs. No. 16 Travis, 11:40 a.m. No. 8 Cameron vs. No. 9 Foley, 11:40 a.m. No. 4 Lechner vs. No. 13 Siago, 11:50 a.m. No. 5 Salvaggio vs. No. 12 Moses Jr., 11:50 a.m. No. 2 Bzdak vs. No. 15 Lewis, 12:00 p.m. No. 7 Swanson vs. No. 10 Neary, 12:00 p.m. No. 3 Close vs. No. 14 Hendrix, 12:10 p.m. No. 6 Williams vs. No. 11 Reynolds, 12:10 p.m. Fifth Flight Wednesday’s Results Tim Butler (PFW) 47-49 — 96 Ryan Williams (St. Bona) 44-53 — 97 Ryan Arvin (St. Bona) 50-48 — 98 Jeff Gosciminski (PFW) 54-45 — 99 Terry Burrows (Bolivar) 56-43 — 99 Matthew Phillips (PFW) 47-53 — 100 Mark Travis (Pine Acres) 51-49 — 100 Steve Hnat (Bolivar) 54-47 — 101 Tom Churakos Sr. (Ischua Valley) 50-51 — 101 Roger Chapman (Unattached) 52-49 — 101 Tracy Bush (PFW) 58-43 — 101 Peter Aloi (Pine Acres) 50-51 — 101 Cam Crist (Chautauqua) 52-50 — 102 Dominic Bagazzoli (PFW) 49-55 — 104 Vincent Baire Sr. (PFW) 55-49 — 104 Adam McDow (Pine Acres) 56-49 — 105
Today’s Matches
No. 1 Butler vs. No. 16 McDow, 12:30 p.m. No. 8 Hnat vs. No. 9 Churakos Sr., 12:30 p.m. No. 4 Gosciminski vs. No. 13 Crist, 12:40 p.m. No. 5 Burrows vs. No. 12 Aloi, 12:40 p.m. No. 2 Williams vs. No. 15 Baire Sr., 12:50 p.m. No. 7 Travis vs. No. 10 Chapman, 12:50 p.m. No. 3 Arvin vs. No. 14 Bagazzoli, 1:00 p.m. No. 6 Phillips vs. No. 11 Bush, 1:00 p.m. Sixth Flight – Medal Round Wednesday’s Results Paul Foley (PFW) 51-55 — 106 Jim O’Dea (Birch Run) 54-52 — 106 Dave Carucci (Bartlett) 56-55 — 111 Mark Cotton (Pine Acres) 56-55 —111 Kaylin Kline (Holland Hills) 56-57 —112 Max Baire Jr. (PFW)57-64 — 121
Today’s Pairings