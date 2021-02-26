ST. BONAVENTURE – Dominick Welch was irritated … albeit playfully.
A night earlier, his St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team had watched, and reveled in, teammate Jalen Adaway hitting the game-winning 3-pointer in a big 56-53 road victory over Davidson.
Bona has been adamant that its little-big power forward can shoot, that he’s worked relentlessly during practice and downtime to incorporate that component into his game. Coach Mark Schmidt and the bench have been visibly vexed when Adaway, who’s made a habit of it, passes up an open shot from deep.
Their message to him all along has been simple: Shoot the ball.
“He’s always in the gym shooting. He always wants to have shooting competitions with me, so I’m like, ‘shoot the ball, you’re open,’” said Welch, mixing a furrowed brow with a smile. “It was a point last night where they put me at the ‘4’ and (Davidson) was owning the ball screens, I was getting wide-open 3s. I’m going to shoot every time …
“He’s always in the gym, he’s always shooting, just shoot the ball. If you’re open, shoot the ball. We give him the motivation and the confidence to shoot the ball. I’m gonna crash the offensive boards if you miss, so keep shooting.”
BEFORE THAT moment, Adaway had been hesitant … too hesitant.
He didn’t attempt his first 3 until the seventh game of the season and had only put up eight (making two, both in a loss to Saint Louis) entering Wednesday’s rematch with the Wildcats. He’d had a number of good looks, but would mostly turn them down by either passing or pump-faking and driving.
And that was especially true against Davidson.
With each of his deeper touches, the 6-foot-5 forward paused, pondered and made a move for the basket, despite having displayed a propensity for knocking down that 15-footer or working himself into a more difficult shot.
Until he didn’t.
Adaway, being dared to shoot by the Davidson defense, never thought twice before popping, and making, the biggest shot of his Bona career to date, that corner trey with 1:56 remaining. And if ever there was evidence that he should, indeed, start following his teammates’ instructions, that was it.
“IT GIVES me quite a bit,” said the Indiana native, when asked how much confidence a make like that might give him. “My team’s always on me about shooting because they know what I’m capable of and I know what I’m capable of. I just kind of get hesitant at times because I feel like we can get a better shot.
“I’m going to start trusting it more and just letting it go.”
Welch echoed that sentiment, commending the gall Adaway had to even attempt that shot with such high stakes – Bona was playing for both first place and its NCAA at-large hopes – on the line.
“I think it gives him a lot of confidence, just knowing the time and situation to even take that shot, (considering) at one time we were up by 10 and he wouldn’t shoot the ball,” he said. “Even him just taking that shot, 1:56 left to give us a three-point lead, I feel it gives him a lot of confidence and motivation to shoot.”
And while Adaway is becoming more self-assured individually, so are the Bonnies as a group. Again, never was that more apparent than in the first half of Wednesday’s Game 2 with Davidson.
Coming off its hottest half of the year (in the second stanza of Sunday’s opener with the Wildcats), and with coach Bob McKillop’s team seemingly set on preventing a repeat, Bona only continued the onslaught, making 8-of-14 from deep.
Welch hit one of his hot spells, making 5-of-6 on his own, while Jaren Holmes added a pair and Kyle Lofton another. And though they cooled dramatically over the final 20 minutes, they’d done more than enough to convince us:
This team can shoot now.
BONA, over the last four games, has gone an impressive 34-of-71 from distance, including identical 11-of-21 efforts against Davidson. It went an otherworldly 17-of-25 across those two halves of the Wildcats twinbill. As a result, it’s now third in the Atlantic 10 in 3-point percentage (.354) after hovering near the bottom for much of the year.
The Bonnies, we know, had established themselves as both an A-10 and NCAA Tournament contender through other means: defense, rebounding and winning the paint. Now, though, an already-great team has seemingly added another element, and at just the right time, with March approaching.
And that’s something that could conceivably move Bona from dangerous to deadly as it heads into the final weekend of the regular season and within a week of the conference’s year-end event.
“Guys are just starting to play with more confidence and just starting to trust it and let it fly,” said Adaway, when asked what has spurred this turnaround. “I know everybody puts in the time in the gym, guys are constantly getting shots up, getting extra reps, so seeing shots starting to go in, it’s showing us that that hard work is really paying off.”
Said Welch, “We have guys that can really shoot on our team. … It’s just really good to see that all our shots are starting to fall and (we’re) really shooting good from 3 now. It’s just a good thing to see. It’s exciting and is really giving us the motivation moving forward to just keep shooting the ball.”
