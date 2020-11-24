After her Chautauqua Cattaraugus Athletic Association and Section 6 championship meet victories, Allegany-Limestone’s Angelina Napoleon can add CCAA Large School Runner of the Year to her long list of 2020 cross country accolades.
Napoleon, a sophomore, went undefeated through A-L’s cross country season and earned the league’s top award in postseason honors released this week. The A-L girls team finished 22-7, placing fifth out of 15 teams in the CCAA.
On the boys’ side, Allegany-Limestone had three first-team large school all-stars. Juniors Jacob Bink and Daniel Casey and senior Ryan Wisniewski all made the first team. Jamestown senior Drew Carlson was the large school boys runner of the year. The A-L boys went 28-1 in the regular season, finishing second behind only Southwester (29-1).
Olean junior Nya Martinelli made the girls large school first-team all-stars.
In the small school division, Franklinville/Ellicottville placed two first-team boys all-stars: junior Cayden Hatch and senior Tavi Riling. Randolph freshman Talon Rowland was a boys’ first-team all-star, while junior Sydney Smith made the girls’ first-team.
Maple Grove junior Lukas Baer and Frewsburg senior Acacia Barber were the small school boys and girls runners of the year.