He characterized this unpredictable offseason as a “wild ride.”
And it was on a literal wild ride that his summer changed dramatically.
Early last week, with baseball still very much at a standstill, Shawn Dubin spent some down time out west, driving from Buffalo to Houston and Houston to California. On his way back through, in a friend’s car near El Paso, he received some welcomed news in what continues to be an uncertain time for the sport:
He’d made the Astros’ 56-player pool for the upcoming abbreviated Major League Baseball season.
Dubin, who was picked by Houston in the 13th round of the 2018 MLB draft and has impressed within the organization in the two years since, wasted no time. He detoured from El Paso to Houston, hopped a plane back to New York to collect his baseball gear and quickly made his way back to Texas.
By Tuesday, the Allegany native had experienced arguably his highest professional high and the lowest low, all within a “pretty hectic 72 hours.” The low: He learned that the minor league season, for which he’d been waiting since March, was officially canceled. The high: He’s among the players that the big-league Astros could potentially turn to in this 60-game sprint.
“I got a call at midnight,” Dubin, currently in Houston for the spring training restart, recalled by phone Wednesday. “My coordinator lives on the East Coast, so I knew it was something pretty big if he was calling me that late at night.
“(It was an) emotional roller-coaster, knowing the minor league season is going to be canceled, and it just made you wonder what you’re going to do for the next nine months. But it ended up working out, and I’m happy how it did.”
FOR DUBIN, it was an exhilarating, but not entirely unexpected, call.
After all, the former Gator excelled at the Class A level last summer, turning a dominant start at full-season Quad Cities into a permanent place with A-advanced Fayetteville: His numbers with the Woodpeckers: A 6-5 record with a 3.92 ERA and an impressive 132 strikeouts to only 42 walks in 98 ⅔ innings (and only three home runs allowed).
Under normal circumstances, Dubin almost certainly would have started the 2020 campaign with Double A Corpus Christi. His rising velocity and rapidly improving mechanics suggest he might have been on this path, to the fringe of the parent club, regardless of how he arrived there this summer.
Undeniably, it’s a significant leap from Class A to a reserve spot with the actual MLB team. Dubin is one of just 30 pitchers in the entire Astros’ organization to have been extended that invitation.
But, given his progress and the rate at which he was blowing by minor league batters, he feels it’s where he belongs.
“I wouldn’t say surprising, to be honest,” he acknowledged, “because just the way I finished out last season in Fayetteville … it was one of those feelings where you’re throwing, it’s hard to explain, but you feel like you can strike anyone out, regardless of it’s a high-A guy or a big league guy. When you’re in the zone, it’s a while different game.
“They kind of hinted at, ‘make sure you come in ready to go,’ because the plan is that I was starting in Double A and then hopefully just rattling off a couple of starts and seeing where it took me this season before (the COVID-19 pandemic hit).”
TO HOUSTON, Dubin was teeming with untapped potential.
The former Big 30 standout, remember, didn’t truly start pitching until his lone season at Erie Community College in 2015. And yet, in only three years, he vaulted from a first-timer to the Mid-South Conference (NAIA) Pitcher of the Year.
The question, then, was simple: If he’s that good now, how much better could he be under the watch of the Astros, known to have one of the best pitching development programs in all of baseball?
The answer has been unfolding before them.
Dubin spent each of the previous two offseasons at a performance camp in Lexington, Kentucky, where, for the first time, he truly studied the craft and began to blossom. He now sits 92-95 on the gun, occasionally hitting 97-98. He owns an ability to overbear that belies his spindly 6-foot-1, 170-pound frame.
In that way, Dubin, who starred at three colleges and with the hometown Olean Oilers of the NYCBL before being drafted, is still only just now scratching his surface. It’s that potential, and the results it has already led to, that prefaced the phone call he received in El Paso.
“(It’s) just kind of maturing and getting more in touch with my mechanics,” he said. “Training in Lexington was very helpful as well; I’ve gotten some great fundamental work there. It just helped me get to the point I’m at right now — just making minor adjustments, bouncing ideas off of different people, that’s really helped.”
AS HAS been the case since March, Dubin isn’t entirely sure what to expect next.
The 24-year-old righthander is currently stationed at the University of Houston, “getting work in at their field, using their facilities.” Team meetings, he said, should start in the next couple of days.
Given the deep pool of players, and Houston’s already-established roster, it remains to be seen just how much of a chance Dubin has of taking the field in an Astros uniform this summer.
But unlike hundreds of other minor-leaguers, his season isn’t over.
And given how far he’s come to this point, who knows what might happen next.
“Worst-case scenario, I see us throwing some live sessions just to stay sharp, to stay involved,” he said. “But that’s the goal, hopefully you get that chance. And this year, it would be crazy just with everything going on … a little surreal.
“The world is kind of in shambles, but you have this opportunity to (live out a dream). It’s like, ‘how would you feel about that?’”
(J.P. Butler, Bradford Publishing Company group sports editor, can be reached at jbutler@oleantimesherald.com)