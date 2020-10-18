SILVER CREEK — Daniel Briggs and Angelina Napoleon each set a course record, the latter in dominating fashion, to lead the Allegany-Limestone cross country teams to a first- and second-place finish, respectively, on Saturday.
Briggs ran the 2.8-mile course in 15:01, topping the previous mark set by Randolph’s Ronan McDonald in 2018 by 10 seconds, and the A-L boys claimed 10 of the top 11 runners to notch a perfect score while topping Silver Creek/Forestville (55), Randolph (81) and Dunkirk (103). Jacob Brink (15:08) and Ryan Wisniewski (15:12) rounded out the top three for the Gators.
On the girls’ side, Napoleon shattered the existing mark (held by Silver Creek’s Ellie Decker) by 2:30, running the 2.8-mile layout in 16:51, but the Gators (32 points) were edged by SC/Forestville (30) for the team title. A-L took the top two spots, with Ashlyn Collins (19:04) finishing second, but SC/Forestville had four of the top seven runners while also topping Randolph (64) and Dunkirk (inc.).
GIRLS: Cattaraugus-LV 15, Olean inc., Jamestown inc.
BOYS: Jamestown 20, Cattaraugus-LV 39, Olean inc.
JAMESTOWN — Olean’s Nya Martinelli (22:57) edged Cattaraugus-Little Valley’s Emma Pocabello by six seconds for the top individual spot, but the CLV girls won the team event in the 5K race at Jefferson Middle School.
Drew Carlson paced the Jamestown boys with a 17:08 while Olean’s Jack DeRose (18:45) and C-LV’s Geoffrie Eisensmith (19:05) finished third and fourth, respectively.
AT SILVER CREEK
GIRLS: Napoleon (AL) 16:51, Collins (AL) 19:04, Flick (SC) 19:10, Smith (R) 19:47, League (SC) 20:11
BOYS: Casey (AL) 15:01, Brink (AL) 15:08, Wisniewski (AL) 15:12, Higgs (AL) 15:57, Redeye (AL) 16:00
AT JAMESTOWN
GIRLS: Martinelli (O) 22:57, Pocabello (CLV) 23:03, Thomas (O) 23:37, Small (CLV) 25:23, Javed (O) 26:31
BOYS: Carlson (J) 17:08, Cappalino (J) 18:06, DeRose (O) 18:45, Eisensmith (CLV) 19:05, McVinnie (J) 19:06