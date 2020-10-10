ALLEGANY — In a way, it was the much-anticipated rubber match.
In the previous two years, the Allegany-Limestone and Southwestern boys soccer teams had split their regular-season matchups, with Southwestern earning a 5-0 victory in the 2018 season-opener and A-L responding with a 1-0 triumph last fall … though the Trojans also topped the Gators in the 2018 sectional semifinals.
It was A-L, though, that came out on top in the tiebreaker … and in what is quickly becoming typical fashion.
Connor Bates scored off a Tyler Curran feed six minutes in and the Gators maintained yet another narrow advantage throughout while topping Southwestern, 2-0, in a CCAA Division I West matchup on Friday night.
And though their offense was once again relatively limited, it didn’t much matter. A-L’s defense rose to the occasion and Jack Conroy needed just two saves to preserve the shutout, his fourth in a row. The Gators have now gone 321-straight minutes without surrendering a goal, allowing just one on the year, in the 79th minute in a 2-1 season-opening triumph over Portville.
“We knew it was going to be a tough game, we’ve kind of split with them in the last couple years,” A-L coach Jon Luce said. “We knew they were going to be one of the tougher teams in the league, and we really showed up to play today. We did have to make some adjustments, but they seemed to work. We neutralized some of their strengths, moved the ball and really played well tonight.”
Chance LaCroix tallied off a Huddy Kwiatkowski pass in the waning minutes to seal the outcome for the Gators, who moved to 5-0. Declan Brown stopped three shots for the Trojans (1-1).
NON-LEAGUE North Collins 1, Ellicottville 0
NORTH COLLINS — Derek Ebersole scored off a Carson Teijeira pass in the 30th minute and the goal held up as North Collins moved to 2-1.
Dominic Fricano needed four saves to preserve the shutout while Jamison Caldwell made six stops for the Eagles (2-2-1), who were narrowly outshot, 10-9.
GIRLS SOCCER ALLEGANY CO. DIV. I Bolivar-Richburg 4, Wellsville 0
WELLSVILLE — Madigan Harris recorded a hat trick and Bolivar-Richburg jumped out to a 3-0 halftime lead en route to the win.
Madigan Harris scored off a pass from twin sister McKinlee in the ninth minute to get the Wolverines started following an early push from Wellsville. McKinlee added her own goal and Madigan scored twice more, before halftime off a feed from Malayna Ayers and in the waning minutes, to help secure the outcome.
Paige Taylor earned the victory in net for B-R (2-1) while Makenna Dunbar was in goal for Wellsville (1-2).
ALLEGANY CO. DIV. II Scio 1, Friendship 1
FRIENDSHIP — Aaliyah Harmon scored on a direct kick midway through the first half and Friendship was under four minutes away from a victory, but ultimately settled for a tie.
With 3:51 remaining, Lexi Crossley scored off a Cheyenne Layman feed to produce the equalizer for Scio. Madeline Lerro turned away 11 shots for the Eagles (0-2-1) while Kiara Grover made 10 stops for the Tigers (0-1-1).