A history of family mystery continues in ‘Enola Holmes’

If you didn’t know that Sherlock Holmes had a younger sister, you’re not alone — Sir Arthur Conan Doyle didn’t know either. But in 2006, the world was introduced to “Enola Holmes,” a series of young adult books by Nancy Springer starring the teenage sister of the already famous sleuth.
Since the film adaptations of the “Harry Potter” books began in 2001, young adult fiction and their inevitable movies that follow have been a billion-dollar industry. Unfortunately, in recent years, these types of stories haven’t been as bankable, but this new look into the world of a very old character recently found a home on Netflix.
As with the books, the film “Enola Holmes” is a pastiche borrowing characters and settings from the established Sherlock Holmes canon, but uses its title character to welcome newer and younger viewers, particularly girls. While it still feels like a Holmes mystery, it’s much more approachable and digestible for a 21st century girl.
Anything that encourages kids to read more, and any film that acquires more Sherlock Holmes fans, is a good thing from where I sit. Even if the film isn’t perfect, it does try to make something new from something old and is a joy for the whole family to watch.
On the morning of her 16th birthday, Enola Holmes (played by Millie Bobby Brown) wakes to find that her mother (Helena Bonham Carter) has disappeared, leaving behind an odd assortment of gifts but no apparent clue as to where she’s gone or why.
After a free-spirited childhood, Enola suddenly finds herself under the care of her brothers Sherlock (Henry Cavill) and Mycroft (Sam Claflin). Refusing to follow their rules, Enola escapes to search for their mother in London.
But when her journey finds her entangled in a mystery surrounding a young runaway aristocrat (Louis Partridge), Enola becomes a super-sleuth in her own right, outwitting her famous brother as she unravels a conspiracy that threatens to set back the course of history.
With a unique look and style more reminiscent of a Monty Python or Wes Anderson movie than a Sherlock Holmes adaptation, Enola sets herself apart from a typical young adult story with comedic interludes, flashbacks and POV shots that put the audience right into the hero’s state of mind. Even more uncommon, Enola looks directly into the camera to address her side remarks right to the audience several times.
I doubt this would have been as successful without Brown in the title role. Bringing in her already huge fanbase from “Stranger Things,” she has the talent to back up the hype, and it’s evident throughout the film. Brown has an endearing and jovial quality about her that makes Enola likeable, but her frustrated looks and snide opinion of being better than everyone else balance out to make her more relatable and human than her brothers.
Because this is meant for younger audiences and may be many kids’ first introduction to the world of Sherlock Holmes, many of the rest of the players are stock characters with little wiggle room in who they are and what they do. This is a story about Enola looking for her mother, afterall, and everyone else is either a distraction or means to an end.
But as a story for a 2020 audience, this is a wonderful coming-of-age story for girls, using this turn of the 20th century lens as a way to poke fun at stereotypes still around and the need to overcome them. From Enola having to dress as a boy to sneak around, and then later as a widow to hide in plain sight, to her having to save the aristocrat boy’s life are all clever role reversals.
Thankfully, Enola isn’t perfect either. She has her own methods of deduction and code cracking, but they don’t always work on figuring out the clues. She was trained in various boxing and martial arts techniques by her mother, but she still gets knocked to the ground quite a few times herself. And yet, that makes me root for her even more.
With a look and feel coming more from a children’s picture book than a detective novel, “Enola Holmes” still has just as much drama and suspense as your typical action-adventure. But seeing Enola live up to and even surpass her brother in many ways, she’s a great role model for girls and boys alike.