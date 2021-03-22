OLEAN — City leaders will decide whether to adopt and implement a state-mandated police reform plan this week.
Mayor Bill Aiello said that the plan, prepared by the volunteer Police Reform and Reinvention Collaborative, is set for a vote on Tuesday’s Common Council meeting agenda for adoption and implementation.
A 15-point plan was presented. After a review and discussion, as well as public input from residents and others who work or own businesses in the city, the following recommendations were made by the committee:
The council should consider a shared services agreement with Cattaraugus County to have a social worker available for the department when necessary on certain types of calls, such as a mental health crisis or homelessness.
Making the school resource officer post as integral to community policing, the city should investigate the option of a second SRO position with the Olean City School District.
Common Council should explore property tax incentives for officers living in Olean and a sponsorship program to the police academy.
The city department should pursue accreditation through the Department of Criminal Justice Services.
The city should re-establish the Community Policing Program.
Make the public more aware of the community involvement of the police department.
Consider an explorer’s program for children interested in learning about policing, as well as a civilian academy.
Create a Civilian Review Board.
Police should continue to receive Defensive Tactics Training, and that a Cultural Awareness Program be initiated.
The committee noted that the OPD was proactive and had banned chokeholds prior to the passing of the Eric Garner Anti-Chokehold Act. The committee recommended that the policy be updated to ensure that the definition of chokeholds include both the obstruction of air to the lungs and of blood circulation to the brain.
Another recommendation is that a physical fitness program and testing for police officers should be initiated.
Noting the stresses on police officers, confidential programs and help for officers should be provided by the city. In addition, officers who go above and beyond should be honored publicly.
The committee supported and commended the department’s practice of limiting consecutive shifts and it supports the upgrades to the city’s website as recommended by the Equity and Inclusion Committee.
“We only had a couple of comments other than the police review board,” Aiello said during Thursday’s meeting, adding the plan remains relatively unchanged following the sessions.
A modification added that the committee supports efforts by the city’s Equity and Inclusion Committee to work on efforts to bolster recruiting efforts for police positions.
On June 12, Gov. Andrew Cuomo issued Executive Order No. 203 requiring each local government in New York state to adopt a policing reform plan by April 1. The order came in the aftermath of the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police and the ensuing national outcry against police brutality and racial injustice.
Under the order, the plan requires police agencies to engage with the public and stakeholders looking at the strategies, policies and procedures of each agency. The order also carried a threat against noncompliance — it authorizes the state’s Director of the Division of the Budget to withhold aid from municipalities that do not adopt a plan by the deadline.
Municipalities across the state must create a similar plan, but have done so at different speeds. The city of Salamanca submitted its plan in December — resulting in praise from Cuomo in his State of the State Address as the first municipality in the state to do so. Others, such as the Allegany County Board of Legislators, did not form a committee until January for the county sheriff’s office.
Following problems getting commitments from potential members, as well as waiting for guidance on topics, logistics and other areas from the state and the New York State Conference of Mayors, the Olean committee first met in December.
Members include the mayor, JR Bennion, Cattaraugus County Public Defender Daryll Bloom, Barry Broughton, Greg Carey, Mickey George, Rev. Tyrone Hall, Ty Malone, city police School Resource Officer Dan McGraw, Police Capt. Mike Marsfelder, Della Moore, Olean City School District Superintendent Rick Moore, Darren Padgett Jr., Police Chief Ron Richardson, county District Attorney Lori Rieman, Alderman Vernon Robinson Jr., Rev. Kim Rossi, Paul Sungenis, county Department of Health Director Dr. Kevin Watkins, Kenneth Wright and Karen Young.
Aiello said during the committee’s meeting Thursday evening that the members are being asked to stay on and assist with ironing out the groundwork for the review board. Once that is done, the committee will forward its recommendations to the council.
“I want to thank you very much for serving,” Aiello said. “Hopefully the council will say ‘let’s continue on with this group.’”