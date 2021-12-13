BRADFORD, Pa. — Igniting a new flame in the gaming community, Zippo has announced an integrated marketing partnership with an esports pioneer, the Pittsburgh Knights.
Through various programmatic components, the Knights will help bring the legacy of the Zippo company to a new generation. The partnership will incorporate key products such as the Zippo Windproof Lighter and Zippo’s line of HeatBank Rechargeable Hand Warmers.
Zippo’s iconic lighters are a recognizable and recurring icon in pop culture, including many appearances — much like in Hollywood films — in video games. The windproof lighter was recently joined in the gaming space by Zippo’s HeatBank Rechargeable Hand Warmers, “a must have addition to any esport players’ gear.”
The Pittsburgh Knights will be armed with their Zippo HeatBanks, taking them to a new level across multiple games, including Rocket League, Gears of War, Rainbow Six, Valorant, Halo, PubG Mobile, Apex Legends, Madden and Mortal Kombat.
Founded in 2017, the Pittsburgh Knights have been focused on entertaining fans, sharing esports and bringing people together. The Knights are partnered with the Pittsburgh Steelers; Wiz Khalifa, a Pittsburgh-native and multi-platinum, Grammy- and Golden Globe-nominated recording artist; and the Pittsburgh Penguins’ Evgeni Malkin.
“This partnership with Zippo perfectly captures the Knights’ strong commitment to the esports community — and who better to lean on than a brand that offers best-in-class products that are congruous with gaming,” said James O’Connor, president of the Pittsburgh Knights. “Teaming up with this historic brand will not only allow our team to play confidently but also give our gamers a reliable edge during competition.”
Zippo will have branding on the team jerseys and will collaborate with the Knights’ franchise and players, including AlphaKep and XXiF, as the upcoming seasons ramp up. Additionally, fans can keep an eye out for more integrations across Knights Nation, including an exclusive content series, Twitch activations, achievement unlocks, avatar skins and Easter eggs.
“The partnership between the two companies is rooted in the shared belief of integrity, innovation, grit and tradition,” said William Kolasa, senior director of digital at Zippo. “The Pittsburgh Knights feature some of the most talented competitors in the world, and we’re thrilled to team up with the franchise and equip their awesome players with the best industry leading gaming gear Zippo has to offer.”
Zippo will be the title sponsor of the upcoming Knights Rocket League Invitational Winter Bash, which takes place Dec. 27-28 and can be viewed on the Knights Twitch channel.
Additional specific events featuring the partnership will be announced at a later date. For more information on Zippo’s gaming products, visit https://www.zippo.com/gaming.