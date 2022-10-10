US-NEWS-REP-LEE-ZELDIN-AND-TWIN-1-NY.jpg

New York gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin (left) and Diana Zeldin attend the Columbus Day Parade in Midtown Manhattan on Monday.

 New York Daily News/TNS

NEW YORK — Republican gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin’s teen daughters recalled the heart-stopping fear they felt dialing 911 and racing to an upstairs bathroom as gunshots rang out near their Long Island home.

Twins Arianna and Mikayla Zeldin, both 16, recounted the harrowing incident Monday as they joined their congressman father marching in Manhattan’s Columbus DayParade.

