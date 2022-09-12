Rep. Lee Zeldin

Republican Rep. Lee Zeldin is pictured during a press conference at the Port Authority of New York in August.

 New York Daily News/TNS

ALBANY (TNS) — A coalition of conservative Democrats are in Lee Zeldin’s corner.

The Republican gubernatorial hopeful rolled out endorsements Monday from a small group of current and former lawmakers who say they’re no fans of Gov. Hochul, a fellow Democrat.

Zeldin backer

Former New York City Councilman Ruben Diaz Sr. (left), a Democrat, is backing Republican Lee Zeldin for governor against Gov. Kathy Hochul.

