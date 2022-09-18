ALBANY (TNS) — U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin, the Republican nominee for governor, on Friday called for an investigation into $637 million in spending by Democratic Gov.Kathy Hochul's administration to buy rapid coronavirus tests last winter.
Zeldin's call came after the Times Union reported on Friday that California paid 45 percent less per test for the same brand purchased by New York. If New York had paid the same price as California when buying its 52 million tests, it would have saved $286 million.
"This needs to be investigated," Zeldin said at a press conference in Manhattan on Friday. "I would love to know what the attorney general of New York thinks about this case. What does the New York state comptroller think about this?""
While California bought directly from the manufacturer of the tests, New Jersey-based AccessBio, New York purchased through a third party distributor that took an unspecified cut, Digital Gadgets LLC. Digital Gadgets is owned by a New York City family that's given nearly $300,000 to Hochul's campaign.
At a press conference in Manhattan, Zeldin questioned why Hochul's administration had not tried to buy the tests directly from Access Bio — as California did, and as New York did in purchasing other, cheaper rapid antigen tests.
"I would love for the Hochul administration to tell you about how they tried to go directly to that company to get it from them directly — to cut out the middle man — as was their duty, as stewards of tax dollars," Zeldin said.
Records show that on Dec. 20, when Digital Gadgets made an initial offer to sell New York 26 million tests for $13 each, Hochul's office approved the deal the same day.
Digital Gadgets charged an average of $12.25 per test for 52 million tests, while three other vendors charged New York no more than $7.80.
Zeldin also raised the question of how exactly Digital Gadgets — led by its founder, Charlie Tebele — had first connected with the Hochul administration concerning the $637 million deal. Before the purchase orders were placed in December and January, the Tebele family donated about $70,000 to Hochu's campaign.
"The Hochul administration needs to answer as to how this person had their introduction to the Hochul administration," Zeldin said. "Who was connecting this company with her administration?"
Tebele's attorney told the Times Union in July that, " Mr. Tebele has never had a conversation about [ Department of Health] business with the governor — ever."
In other, separate instances, Hochul has discussed government-related business with donors at campaign fundraisers, and her campaign staff has then helped connect donors with top government staff.
Hochul's office argues it needed to quickly acquire a significant number of tests before schools reopened after the holidays on Jan. 3, and that Digital Gadgets was uniquely able to supply a large quantity of tests before then. A rise in infections from the highly transmissible omicron variant was threatening to keep schools closed.
The Hochul administration was able to spend the huge amount without competitive bidding because of an emergency executive order Hochul had signed in November.
Zeldin said the state could have had "a competitive bidding process that doesn't take as long" instead of awarding no-bid purchase orders; that New York needed to stop making deals paying huge markups to intermediaries; and that in signing large contracts, the state needed to ensure it could get out of the agreements if purchases were no longer necessary.
About 62 percent of New York's payments to Digital Gadgets were made after COVID-19 hospitalizations had returned to normal levels in late February.
On Friday, Republican state Sen. Sue Serino again called for Attorney General Letitia James and Albany County District Attorney David Soares to investigate, a call echoed by Senate Minority Leader Robert Ortt.
"Sadly, another day, another report on Albany's pervasive pay-to-play culture," Ortt said. " Gov. Hochul's massively bloated, taxpayer-funded deal with state contractors who just happen to be some of her biggest campaign donors simply does not pass the smell test. ... It is the responsibility of the administration to provide answers and not ignore the concerns of the taxpayers of New York."
On Thursday, a Digital Gadgets spokesman said the company paid more to buy each test from AccessBio than California had "because of the size and the date of the order."
Cort Ruddy, a state Department of Health spokesman, said on Thursday that the circumstances New York state faced "at different points in time during the pandemic varied greatly from other states based on several factors, and, as with other waves, the omicron wave hit New York first."
"At the time these tests were procured, New York state's seven-day case average had more than doubled over the course of a week and was rapidly rising, and ... our seven-day case average per (100,000 people) was four times higher than California's. New York was working to get in front of this wave and contracted three weeks prior to California," Ruddy added.
