Gov Race

Rep. Lee Zeldin (left) and Gov. Kathy Hochul

 File photos

ALBANY (TNS) — U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin, the Republican nominee for governor, on Friday called for an investigation into $637 million in spending by Democratic Gov.Kathy Hochul's administration to buy rapid coronavirus tests last winter.

Zeldin's call came after the Times Union reported on Friday that California paid 45 percent less per test for the same brand purchased by New York. If New York had paid the same price as California when buying its 52 million tests, it would have saved $286 million.

