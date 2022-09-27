Ring-necked pheasant

A male ring-necked pheasant.

 OTH file

A special youth-only pheasant hunting weekend will be held in Western New York on Oct. 8-9, according to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation.

The youth-only pheasant hunting weekend helps acclimate junior hunters to upland game bird hunting when fewer hunters are afield and to learn safe hunting values and skills from experienced hunters.

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social