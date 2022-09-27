A special youth-only pheasant hunting weekend will be held in Western New York on Oct. 8-9, according to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation.
The youth-only pheasant hunting weekend helps acclimate junior hunters to upland game bird hunting when fewer hunters are afield and to learn safe hunting values and skills from experienced hunters.
The hunt will occur one week prior to the regular pheasant hunting season, and will provide junior hunters (ages 12-15 years old) the opportunity to hunt pheasants with a licensed adult companion. The 2022-23 regular pheasant season opens Oct. 15.
In Cattaraugus County, four areas will be stocked with pheasants shortly before that weekend:
The Conewango Swamp Wildlife Management Area between Route 241 and Conewango Creek; the Red House area of Allegany State Park along Wolf Run Road (a free permit is necessary from the Asp Administration Building); Harwood Lake Multiple Use Area near Farmersville (no special permit required for the youth hunt); and the Allegheny Reservoir WMA in the vicinity of Bone Run off Onoville Road.
In Allegany County, three Wildlife Management Areas will be stocked with pheasants. They are:
Hanging Bog WMA along New Hudson Road in the town of New Hudson; Klipnocky State Forest (NE corner of Gas Springs Road/Roots Road) in the town of Almond; and Keeney Swamp WMA off Route 15B (off the North parking area) in the town of Birdsall.
Junior hunters must be accompanied by a licensed adult hunter during the youth pheasant hunt. Accompanying adults will not be allowed to possess a firearm or take a pheasant during this special season. During the two-day youth hunt, junior hunters will be allowed to take two birds per day, as allowed during the regular season.
Pheasant hunting boundary descriptions can be found on page 43 of the 2022-23 Hunting and Trapping Regulation Guide. All other pheasant hunting regulations remain in effect.
Approximately 889 adult roosters and hens will be stocked in DEC Region 9 immediately prior to the youth hunt weekend. All the birds will be provided from the DEC Reynolds Game Farm. Please refer to the attached table for a summary of release sites in each county.
Youth hunters wishing to hunt pheasants in Allegany State Park must pick up a free hunting permit at the park’s administration building near Redhouse Lake before hunting in the park. For questions about pheasant hunting in Allegany State Park, please call (716) 354-9121.
Questions about the Youth Pheasant Hunt can be directed to DEC’s Bureau of Wildlife at (716) 851-7010 in Buffalo or (716) 372-0645 in Allegany. See the table below for Youth Pheasant Hunt Stocking Locations.
YOUTH BIG GAME HUNT
New York's annual Youth Big Game Hunt occurs on Oct. 8-10, for 12- to 15-year-old hunters. Following legislation passed in 2021, 12- and 13-year-old hunters may hunt deer with a firearm during the youth hunt and other firearms seasons in Upstate counties that have passed a local law allowing their participation.
Currently, the list of counties that have passed such a local law includes all counties north of Westchester County, with the exception of Erie and Rockland counties.
During this special opportunity, licensed 12- to 15-year-olds may use a firearm to hunt big game while accompanied by an experienced, licensed adult hunter. All eligible junior hunters may take one deer of either sex and 14- and 15-year-olds may also take one bear. During the youth hunt, antlerless deer taken with a firearm may be tagged with a regular season tag, DMP, or a Deer Management Assistance Program tag.
Antlered deer may only be tagged with the regular season tag. Though junior hunters may have multiple deer tags, they may only take one deer with a firearm during the youth hunt.
Most small game hunting seasons open this Saturday across New York state. Season dates, bag limits, and other hunting regulations for New York's small game species are available in the Hunting and Trapping Regulations Guide, which can be obtained from a license-issuing agent or on DEC's website.