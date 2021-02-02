Dr. Anthony Evans, executive director of the Cattaraugus County Youth Bureau, announces this week’s featured Youth Citizenship Award recipient is Yuki Wada.
He is the son of Ritsuko and Rintaro Wada and is a senior at Olean High School.
Yuki has done much for his school and community. Through his seven-year membership in the Interact Club, he has held the positions of treasurer and president and volunteered at Veteran’s Day charity dinners, the Adopt-a-Highway Program, Fundraisers for Cleft Lip Syndrome, fundraisers for the SPCA and Project Separated but United. That project offers letters of support to service members and frontline workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Additionally, Yuki has been a member of the Olean Area Youth Court for two years. The court is restorative justice program for juvenile offenders before they enter the justice system. He has participated in the Olean High School’s Orchestra Studio 107 for seven years, holding the position of treasurer for one year and provided live music for charity and Rotary Club events.
Other activities that Yuki has participated in include DECA for two years, having medaled and contended at Regionals and States, and he has been a member of the Model United Nations for two years.
He has played the violin for a number of years, earning numerous awards. He has played in the Hochstein School of Music in the Youth Symphony Orchestra, holding positions of assistant concert master and concert master. He has performed in competitions and has been the second violinist in the Hochstein School’s Scholarship Chamber Group. Additionally, he has attended both the All-County and Area All-State Conferences twice and has earned second violin principle at the State Conference and honorable mention in the Hochstein Symphony Orchestra.
Yuki has also played varsity soccer for three years, taken part in kickboxing for five years, karate for seven years, horseback riding for three years and he has played the piano for 16 years.
Academically, Yuki has worked hard. In addition to earning an overall average of 98% while taking the most rigorous courses, he has received first place in the Dream It Do It Regional Engineering Competition and first place in the School PI Day Math Competition. His future plans are to pursue a career in business and law in order to own his own law firm. Yuki is described by his school counselor as “a remarkable young man who is well-rounded and a pleasure to be around.”
Nominations for the 2021 graduating class are open. If you know an outstanding member of your community who is a senior in high school, you can nominate them for a Cattaraugus County Youth Citizenship Award. For more information, contact Alison Crosson, Youth Bureau Program coordinator, at 938-2617.