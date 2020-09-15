Dr. Anthony Evans, executive director of the Cattaraugus County Youth Bureau, announces this week’s featured Youth Citizenship Award recipient is Ty Rosengren.
Ty is the son of Christina Morrison and Jim Rosengren and graduated from Randolph Central School.
Ty has done much for his school and community. He has been a member of the East Randolph United Methodist Church for several years, and the church’s youth group for two years.
Ty has been a member of the Boy Scouts for nine years, and a volunteer for the Dialysis Unit Kidney Walk for three years.
He has been a Randolph Kids Basketball Camp volunteer and a youth soccer coach, teaching both individual and group lessons.
Ty has been active in school and club sports over the past several years. He has played soccer for five years, basketball for six years and golf for four years.
He has been a member of the Frewsburg Soccer Club for two years, Benca Kids Golf League for five years and Penn York Golf League for a year.
Ty has earned First and Second Team All-Star and Honorable Mention awards in soccer, as well as sectional champions. Additionally, his team was selected for the 2020 NY versus PA Corporate Cup Soccer Showcase, and was sectional champions in basketball for two years.
Ty has worked hard academically. He has graduated with an advanced regents diploma. He is attending Jamestown Community College, for physical education, and will be playing on the soccer and golf teams.
He is described by his mother as having a big heart, and dedicates much of his time to teaching and helping others.
Nominations for the 2021 graduating class are open. If you know an outstanding member of your community who will be graduating high school in 2021, you can nominate them for a Cattaraugus County Youth Citizenship Award. For more information please contact: Alison Crosson, youth bureau program coordinator at ajcrosson@cattco.org.
Nominations for the 2021 graduating class are still open. If you know an outstanding member of your community who has just graduated high school, you can nominate them for a Cattaraugus County Youth Citizenship Award.
For more information please contact Alison Crosson, Youth Bureau program coordinator, at ajcrosson@cattco.org.