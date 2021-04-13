Dr. Anthony Evans, executive director of the Cattaraugus County Youth Bureau, announces this week’s featured Youth Citizenship Award recipient is Nathan Armstrong.
Nathan is the son of Lisa and Larry Armstrong and is a senior at Hinsdale Central School.
Nathan has done much for the community through volunteer service. He has been a member of the Boy Scouts of America for six years, Cub Scouts for five years and has been a senior patrol leader for three years. He holds the rank of Life Scout and is quickly closing in on becoming an Eagle Scout. He has volunteered with local food pantries for a number of years. Nathan has participated in several food drives filling and donating Christmas stockings for six years.
Not only has Nathan been involved in his community, but has participated in many school activities as well. He has played soccer for six years and participated in bowling for five years. Nathan has been a member of the International Club for three years and has attended the Olean BOCES Program for Audio Visual Production for two years.
He has been a member of the National Honor Society for two years and the National Technical Honor Society for one year. Nathan has also maintained honor roll and high honor roll throughout high school.
Nathan’s future plans are to attend college for computer engineering and film production. His hobbies include coin collecting, video production and editing videos. Nathan is described by his school counselor as an excellent student and an even better person who deserves recognition for his intelligence and character.
Nominations for the 2021 graduating class are open. If you know an outstanding member of your community who is a senior in high school, you may nominate the student for a Cattaraugus County Youth Citizenship Award. For more information, contact Alison Crosson, Youth Bureau Program coordinator at (716) 938-2617.