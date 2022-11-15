The Cattaraugus County Youth Bureau announces this week’s featured Youth Citizenship Award recipient is Mario Pascucci. Mario is the son of Monica and Vincent Pascucci and is a senior at Portville Central School.
Mario has been involved in several programs in the community. He has helped hang up and take down the Hometown Hero Banners for two years and has volunteered at the Seventh Grade Orientation, helping with students schedules and giving tours of the school. Mario has assisted vendors set up and take down at the Art and Antique Show for four years as well as sold tickets for the event.
He has participated in the September 11th Flag Tribute for one year setting up flags at the school and has volunteered for numerous events and fundraisers benefitting the 2023 graduating class.
Additionally, Mario has volunteered with Little League baseball for two years, helping young players with skills to improve their ability.
Not only has Mario been involved in the community, but he has been active in school activities as well. He has been a member of the Physics Club for three years and the Ski Club for two years. Mario has been a class officer for three years holding the position of president and has played soccer for three years.
He has been a member of the National Honor Society for two years as the secretary and has played baseball for five years earning a spot as captain and was a part of the 2022 Baseball State Finalist Team. Mario has been a member and a captain of the varsity wrestling team for five years and has earned the Wrestling Sportsmanship Award.
Additionally, he has earned the Scholar Athlete Award every year of high school in each sport he has played, is a recipient of the St. Bonaventure University’s Bonnie Scholarship, and has been on the High Honor Roll throughout middle school and high school.
Mario’s future plans are to attend college for computer science. He is described by his mom as a determined and strong leader who enjoys giving back to the community.
Nominations for the 2023 graduating class are open. If you know an outstanding member of your community who is a senior in high school, you can nominate them for a Cattaraugus County Youth Citizenship Award. For more information please visit our website at Cattcoyouth.org or contact: Alison Crosson, Youth Bureau Program Coordinator at (716) 938-2617.