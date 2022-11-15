The Cattaraugus County Youth Bureau announces this week’s featured Youth Citizenship Award recipient is Mario Pascucci. Mario is the son of Monica and Vincent Pascucci and is a senior at Portville Central School.

Mario has been involved in several programs in the community. He has helped hang up and take down the Hometown Hero Banners for two years and has volunteered at the Seventh Grade Orientation, helping with students schedules and giving tours of the school. Mario has assisted vendors set up and take down at the Art and Antique Show for four years as well as sold tickets for the event.

