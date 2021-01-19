Dr. Anthony Evans, executive director of the Cattaraugus County Youth Bureau, announces this week’s featured Youth Citizenship Award recipient is Leah Seltzer.
Leah is the daughter of Jennifer and Tom Seltzer and is a senior at West Valley Central School.
Leah has been involved in several school and community programs. She has participated in Vacation Bible School for two years, and has volunteered at the food pantry. She has taught volleyball to younger kids for two years, volunteered at blood drives for two years and helped at various fundraisers.
Leah has been a member of the Yearbook Club for three years and Student Council for two years. She has also played sports, which include volleyball for four years, earning tournament MVP, and bowling for two years, earning her varsity letter.
Academically, Leah has worked hard. She has been on the honor roll and high honor roll. Leah has received Homework Awards and has been a member of the National Honor Society for three years.
Her future plans are to go to college for paralegal studies and she is described by her school counselor as “an involved youth who goes out of her way to help others whenever it is needed.”
Nominations for the 2021 graduating class are open. If you know an outstanding member of your community who is a senior in high school, you can nominate them for a Cattaraugus County Youth Citizenship Award. For more information, contact Alison Crosson, Youth Bureau Program coordinator at 938-2617.