Dr. Anthony Evans, executive director of the Cattaraugus County Youth Bureau, announces this week’s featured Youth Citizenship Award recipient is Larissa Kirtz.
Larissa is the daughter of Andrew and Shawnta Kirtz and is a senior at Hinsdale Central School.
Larissa has been active in the community and school. She has volunteered with both the Ischua Lady’s Auxiliary for two years and the Dresser-Rand Youth Coalition for two years. She has helped out at the Olean Public Library for two years and has been a member of the Hinsdale Youth Group for three years. She has been the vice president of the Spirit Club for two years and a member of the International Club for three years.
Larissa has been a member of the Yearbook Committee for four years and Student Council for four years, holding the positions of secretary and vice president.
Larissa has played several sports while maintaining a high grade point average. She has played Southern Tier Bandits travel softball, varsity softball for two years and varsity volleyball for four years, earning the Coaches Award. She has participated in the Color Guard for 10 years and has been a member of the chorus, earning the Director’s Award. Additionally, she has been a member of the National Honor Society, has maintained a 4.0 grade point average, earned first place in the 2018 Science Fair and has held a job as a babysitter for two years.
Larissa’s future plans are to study English and education to become a teacher. She is described by her mother as being “a determined young lady who constantly strives to do her best.”
Nominations for the 2021 graduating class are open. If you know an outstanding member of your community who is a senior in high school, you can nominate them for a Cattaraugus County Youth Citizenship Award. For more information, contact Alison Crosson, Youth Bureau program coordinator, at 938-2617.