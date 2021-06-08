The Cattaraugus County Youth Bureau announces this week’s featured Youth Citizenship Award recipient is Kristen McMullen. She is the daughter of Jodi Branch and Timothy McMullen and is a senior at Allegany-Limestone Central School.
Kristen has done much for her community and school. Through her four years of membership with the LEO Club, Kristen has volunteered to ring the bell for the Salvation Army, made blankets for the less fortunate and held the position of President this past year. Kristen has participated in Religious Education for two years and with this group she made gift boxes around Christmas time for other children. She has also volunteered at the St. Bonaventure Warming House preparing food, serving people and cleaning up. Kristen has been a member of the Ski Club for two years, Spanish Club for four years as the president and is the senior class’ Student Council president.
Kristen has excelled in her academics while also participating in several sports. She has played soccer for the Enchanted Mountain Soccer Club for four years and her school for four years. During those four years with the school, she was captain for three of them and earned 2020 League Honorable Mention. Kristen has been a member of the Junior National Honor Society for one year and the National Honor Society for two years, serving as secretary of the Allegany-Limestone chapter. She has earned Third Place in the Allegany-Limestone Science Fair and participated in the Twin Tiers Science Fair at St. Bonaventure. Additionally, Kristen has earned high honor roll every quarter of high school.
Kristen’s future plans are to attend school for kinesiology and eventually graduate with a doctorate in physical therapy. She is described by her school counselor as a “kind, non-judgmental person who is always willing to help others.”
Nominations for the 2021 graduating class are still open. If you know an outstanding member of your community who is a senior in high school, you can nominate them for a Cattaraugus County Youth Citizenship Award. For more information please visit our website at Cattcoyouth.org or contact: Alison Crosson, Youth Bureau Program Coordinator at (716) 938-2617.