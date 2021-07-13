The Cattaraugus County Youth Bureau announces this week’s featured Youth Citizenship Award recipient is Kaura Chahal. Kaura is the daughter of Puneet and Colleen Chahal and has graduated from Olean High School.
Kaura has done much to benefit the community. She has participated in the Hugh O’Brien Youth Leadership Program (HOBY) which fosters leadership and community involvement through one hundred hours of community service in one year. Kaura has participated in Girl Scouts as a member for fourteen years and has completed the Counselor-in-Training program at Resident Camp. She has volunteered with the Neighborhood School of Dance for studio events, StrOlean and The Taste of Olean. Kaura has not only been a dancer for 14 years through the Neighborhood School of Dance, but has participated in Competition Dancing for six years, has been a Teacher’s Assistant for six years and has been a Dance Teacher for one year.
Kaura has been a student member of the Society of Women Engineers for two years and a volunteer performer at the Indiafest for 14 years.
In addition to Kaura’s numerous hours of community service she has also been involved in many school activities. She has been a member of the band for four years, earning positions of Drum Major and Head of Percussion both for two years. Kaura has participated in the Scholastic Challenge for one year and was a Scholars Day participant through Jamestown Community College for one year. She has been a member of the National Honor Society for two years and maintained High Honor Roll throughout high school while being enrolled in a vigorous curriculum. Kaura has taken honors classes and dual enrollment courses through JCC and Saint Bonaventure and has graduated high school with more than forty college credits.
Kaura has worked hard academically and has earned several awards. She has completed three years of Project Lead the Way, which is an engineering program that requires students to arrive an hour early to school. She earned six college credits through RIT with this program and was awarded the Project Lead the Way Scholarship at Clarkson University as a result of her participation in the courses. She has earned Personal Achievement Awards all four years of high school, graduated in the top fifteen of her class and earned Third Place in the 2019 Poetry Out Loud Contest.
Kaura’s future plans are to study aeronautical engineering in preparation for a career designing airplanes. She is described by her dance teacher as a “smart go-getter, who cares for the people she is around, and an all-around good person.”
Nominations for the 2021 graduating class are now closed. If you know an outstanding member of your community who will be graduating high school in 2022, you can nominate them for a Cattaraugus County Youth Citizenship Award. For more information please visit our website at Cattcoyouth.org or contact: Alison Crosson, Youth Bureau Program Coordinator at (716) 938-2617.