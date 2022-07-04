The Cattaraugus County Youth Bureau announces this week’s featured Youth Citizenship Award recipient is Julia Bronneberg. Julia is the daughter of Lauren and John Bronneberg and is a 2022 graduate from St. Mary’s School for the Deaf and Cattaraugus-Little Valley Central School.
Julia has been highly active in the community through a number of volunteer services. She has been a member and the local president of the Junior National Association of the Deaf for four years where she received leadership skills training and has volunteered for fundraising events through the Cattaraugus Fire Department.
She has attended and helped at two different camps including the Technology Girlz Camp, which provides science, technology, engineering and math training for Deaf and Hard of Hearing middle school girls. Julia has also participated in the Gen Cyber Camp held in Huntsville, Alabama, which provides cyber security training to students in high school. She has been a participant and advocate budget lobbyist for St. Mary’s School in Albany with New York State Legislature for 12 years and has volunteered at St. Mary’s for food collection drives for City Mission.
Additionally, Julia has been selected as part of a group that signs the National Anthem at Buffalo Sabres and Bisons’ games and is a volunteer classroom reader for young children at St. Mary’s School for the Deaf.
Julia has been involved in numerous school programs. She has been a member and Editor of the Yearbook Committee at St. Mary’s, a member of the Theater Club at Cattaraugus-Little Valley, a performer in St. Mary’s Drama Productions for eight years, and has participated in the Academic, Bowl which is a National academic competition for Deaf and Hard of Hearing students for four years. Julia has played basketball for six years and volleyball for six years and was named Deaf All American.
Julia has earned the Physical Education Student of the Month Award and has attended Mathcounts, which is a National Middle School Competition for Standardized Math Skills. In addition to holding a summer job, she has been the recipient Attorney General Letitia James' CCC Award for exemplary courage, character and commitment and the Sister Rose Gertrude Kirk Award for her outstanding leadership in all aspects of her life.
Julia’s future plans are to attend Gallaudet University to study and perform research in biological science. She is described by a family friend as an "exceptional and talented person who represents the best of the high school students in this country."
Nominations for the 2022 graduating class are now closed. If you know an outstanding member of your community who will be a senior in high school graduating in 2023, you can nominate them for a Cattaraugus County Youth Citizenship Award. For more information please visit our website at Cattcoyouth.org or contact: Alison Crosson, Youth Bureau Program Coordinator at (716) 938-2617.