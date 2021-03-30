Dr. Anthony Evans, executive director of the Cattaraugus County Youth Bureau, announced this week’s featured Youth Citizenship Award recipient is Julia Brennan.
Julia is the daughter of Deb Barylski and Lance Brennan and is a senior at Allegany-Limestone Central School.
Julia has volunteered many hours of community service through various programs. She has been a member of the Friends of Rachel Club for four years and has been the vice president of the club for three years. This club is dedicated to spreading kindness and helping the community.
Julia has volunteered at various nursing homes for five years, playing the clarinet for the patients, and has helped at the Bridge Outreach Program through St. Bonaventure Church, serving more than 20 hours of service. Additionally, she has volunteered at the SPCA.
Julia has also been involved in several school activities. She has been a member of the band for seven years, playing the clarinet; has attended the NYSSMA All-County Music Festival for two years; and has played in the Roberts Wesleyan College Honor Band for two years. Julia has been a member of the Donate Life Club for three years, serving one of those years as the secretary, and she has been a member of the Student Council for four years, serving as class president for two years, executive president in training for one year and executive president for one year.
Julia has worked hard in school and has earned numerous awards. She has achieved high honor roll with merit every quarter from sixth grade until present time. She has received Jamestown Community College Student of the Year, Clarkson University Leadership Award and the University of Rochester Xerox Award for Innovation and Information Technology. Additionally, Julia has attended the Girls and Women in Sports Day at St. Bonaventure University for two years, a leadership development summit through the Donate Life Club and she attended the American Legion Auxiliary Empire Girls State Virtual Session.
Julia’s future plans are to obtain her undergraduate and graduate degrees for clinical psychology. She is described by her guidance counselor as being “committed to her academics and community and has been a leader among her peers.”
Nominations for the 2021 graduating class are open. If you know an outstanding member of your community who is a senior in high school, you can make a nomination for a Cattaraugus County Youth Citizenship Award. For more information, contact Alison Crosson, Youth Bureau Program coordinator, at (716) 938-2617.