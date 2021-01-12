Dr. Anthony Evans, executive director of the Cattaraugus County Youth Bureau, announces this week’s featured Youth Citizenship Award recipient is Hayleigh Federowicz.
Hayleigh is the daughter of Michelle and Timothy Whitcomb and Justin and Bianca Federowicz and is a senior at Olean High School.
Hayleigh has volunteered numerous hours to her community and school. She has participated in the Oak Hill Park cleanup for three years and unified sports for two years. She has been an active member of St. John’s Youth Formation, and volunteer work, and has helped at East View Elementary School’s carnival.
Hayleigh has volunteered with Homeless Huskies and was a mentor for No Kid Eats Alone. She has been a member of the DECA Business Club for two years and Spanish Club for two years, and was a member of the Principal’s Advisory Board for two years.
Additionally, she has been a member of the National Honor Society for two years and the Student Activities Council as the vice president. Hayleigh has worked hard academically while excelling in sports. She has been on the high honor roll throughout high school and has earned the 20 Point Award for outstanding academics and community service.
Other awards that Hayleigh has earned, include JCC’s dean list; the Harold Dutton Spotlight Award; received third place in the Poetry Out Loud contest; and was the first place winner of the Siemens Dresser-Rand Speech.
Additionally, she has played softball for five years, earning Offensive Player of the Year, and basketball for four years, earning the Scholar Athlete Award. Hayleigh has also played soccer for a year, and ice hockey for two different teams, earning Tier 2 runner-up in the state championship, in 2018.
Hayleigh’s future plans are to obtain a degree in business or communications with the hopes of a job in the media marketing field. She is described by her mom and stepdad as having an unmatched work ethic, with passion to serve the community, and conviction to health and wellness.
Nominations for the 2021 graduating class are open. If you know an outstanding member of your community who is a senior in high school, you can nominate them for a Cattaraugus County Youth Citizenship Award. For more information, contact Alison Crosson, Youth Bureau Program coordinator at 938-2617.