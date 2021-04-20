Dr. Anthony Evans, executive director of the Cattaraugus County Youth Bureau, announces this week’s featured Youth Citizenship Award recipient is Elizabeth Long.
Elizabeth is the daughter of Kimberly and Mark Long and is a senior at Allegany-Limestone Central School.
Elizabeth has done much for her community and school. She has volunteered with Tomball Emergency Assistance Ministries for one year and Emmy’s Hope Rescue for one year. Through the Key Club, Elizabeth has volunteered with the American Heart Association Heart Walk and the Salvation Army. She has also helped create The Power of One GoFundMe for students in the Allegany area to be able to pay for meals during the start of the Covid-19 Pandemic and raised $3,500.
Elizabeth has been a member of Health Occupations Students of America for one year and Envirothon for one year, which is a hands-on approach to environmental education in the form of competition. Teams of students are tested in aquatics, forestry, soils, wildlife and other environmental current issues.
Elizabeth has participated in other school activities and maintained an excellent academic record. Some of those other school activities include the Drama Club for one year, Concert Band for five years and Competitive Marching band for two years. She has run on the cross country team for one year and has been a member of the Student Council for one year as the vice president. Elizabeth has participated in the BOCES New Vision Health Professions Program, has been on the honor roll for four years and has been in the top 10% of her class for four years.
She has earned the Clarkson University Achievement Award, the Scholastic Silver Key Short Story Award, the Texas Area Health Occupations Students of America Creative Problem Solving Award, and has been on the Part-Time Student’s Dean’s List for Jamestown Community College for two semesters.
Elizabeth will pursue a Bachelor of Science in Biochemistry in order to pursue a career in health care. She is described by her school counselor as “someone who is committed to making a difference in the lives of others.”
Nominations for the 2021 graduating class are open. If you know an outstanding member of your community who is a senior in high school, you can nominate them for a Cattaraugus County Youth Citizenship Award. For more information please contact: Alison Crosson, Youth Bureau Program Coordinator at (716) 938-2617.