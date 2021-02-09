Dr. Anthony Evans, executive director of the Cattaraugus County Youth Bureau, is pleased to announce this week’s featured Youth Citizenship Award recipient is Dominic Pascucci.
Dominic is the son of Monica and Vincent Pascucci and he’s senior at Portville Central School.
Dominic has done much for his community through volunteer service. He has been a student representative of the Youth Advisory Board for two years; helped at the Warming House for seven years, earning the title of lead volunteer; and he has been a student ambassador for two years for seventh-graders’ orientation. Dominic has been a peer tutor for three years and has been a student representative at the Youth Leadership Forum for New York State. He has been a coach for the Portville Senior League for one year and a Little League umpire for two years.
In school, Dominic has participated in the Scholastic Challenge for two years and has played varsity baseball for four years. He has also been a member of varsity wrestling for two years and has played football for two years.
Academically, Dominic has worked hard and has been on the honor roll throughout high school. His interests include playing baseball, fishing and working out.
Dominic’s future plans are to attend college to major in social work and minor in psychology. He is described by his school counselor as “someone who has a love of community and helping others.”
Nominations for the 2021 graduating class are open. If you know an outstanding member of your community who is a senior in high school, you may nominate them for a Cattaraugus County Youth Citizenship Award. For more information, contact Alison Crosson, Youth Bureau Program coordinator at (716) 938-2617.