The Cattaraugus County Youth Bureau announces this week’s featured Youth Citizenship Award recipient is Dairinn Finn. Dairinn is the daughter of Eileen and Matthew Finn and has graduated from Allegany-Limestone High School.
Dairinn has done much for her community though various programs. She has been a member of the Ellicottville and Allegany-Limestone’s Parent Teacher Organization and has helped at several events such as dime carnivals. She has been a Peer Tutor for four years, spending her time helping other students, and has volunteered with Ellicottville’s annual half marathon for several years.
She has been a camp counselor to fifth-graders and an altar server at her church. Additionally, Dairinn has been a videographer for Ellicottville Central School District, creating public service videos during the Covid-19 pandemic and has traveled to Nicaragua for two weeks on a mission trip.
Not only has Dairinn worked to help the community but she has worked to help students at school as well. She has been a member of the Interact Club for three years which gives youth age 12 to 18 the opportunity to complete service projects in order to build leadership skills. Dairinn has been a member of the Donate Life Club for three years, raising awareness regarding the benefits of organ donations and transplants. Another club that Dairinn has participated in is Natural Helpers for two years as the historian. Natural Helpers is a group of students that were selected for their helping instincts and then trained to recognize problems and seek solutions. The goal of this group is to help their peers and contribute to a positive school environment.
Dairinn has worked hard academically while also participating in several sports. She was on the swim team for three years and volleyball team for one year. She has played softball for two years, bowling for one year and has completed a Spartan race. Dairinn has been a member of the National Honor Society for two years, earned high honor roll and honor roll throughout high school and was a Girls State nominee.
Dairinn plans to study psychology in college to pursue a career as a psychologist for veterans dealing with post traumatic stress disorder. She is described by her guidance counselor as “a person who goes out of her way to help others and as an asset to the school and community.”
Nominations for the 2021 graduating class are now closed. If you know an outstanding member of your community who will be graduating high school in 2022, you can nominate them for a Cattaraugus County Youth Citizenship Award. For more information please visit our website at Cattcoyouth.org or contact: Alison Crosson, Youth Bureau Program Coordinator at (716) 938-2617.