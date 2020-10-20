Dr. Anthony Evans, executive director of the Cattaraugus County Youth Bureau, announces this week’s Youth Citizenship Award recipient is Chloe Chai.
Chloe is the daughter of Tracy Chai and Gordon Chai and is a senior at West Valley Central School.
Chloe has done much for her community and school. She has volunteered with the American Red Cross at roughly 16 blood drives over the past four years, both donating blood and helping donors to sign in. Chloe has participated in Community Day for three years where she has helped clean and beautify the community and volunteered with Toys for Tots for three years sorting through toys for local children.
She has been a member of the school’s band for four years and the Yearbook Club for four years holding the position of Editor for one year. Additionally, Chloe has been a member of the National Honor Society for four years and has participated in the Academic Challenge and Quizbowl for four years becoming a Team Captain her Junior year.
Chloe has also participated in sports and has earned several awards. She has been on West Valley’s bowling team for one year, Ellicottville’s modified volleyball team for one year and participated in Ellicottville basketball cheerleading for one year.
Academically, Chloe has worked hard earning high honor roll each quarter of high school and has been accepted into the NYS School of Visual Arts. She has earned the 2020 Student Sage Award and is a Rensselaer}Medalist. The Sage Award is a scholarship to Russell Sage College for students who excel in the classroom while being engaged in the community and a Rensselaer Medalist is a student who receives a scholarship to Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute recognizing the student’s strength in math and science.
Chloe’s future plans are to obtain a master’s degree in graphic or visual arts and become a freelance artist or work for a tech company. She is described by her school counselor as a hard worker who is involved in many school and community activities.
Nominations for the 2021 graduating class are open. If you know an outstanding member of your community who is a senior in high school, you can nominate them for a Cattaraugus County Youth Citizenship Award. For more information, contact Alison Crosson, Youth Bureau Program coordinator at 938-2617.