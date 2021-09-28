The Cattaraugus County Youth Bureau announces this week’s featured Youth Citizenship Award recipient is Alicia Fiske.
Alicia is the daughter of Susan and Darryn Fiske and is a senior at Salamanca High School.
Alicia has done much for her community and school. She has helped with the Great Strides Cystic Fibrosis Walk for over 10 years and the Great Strides Oktoberfest event for five years. She has volunteered with Empire Animal Rescue Society for one year and Meals on Wheels for one year.
Alicia has participated in Community Cleanup Day and has helped paint crosswalks on the local trail. She has been a member of both the Salamanca and Cattaraugus County Youth Advisory Boards for two years and has been a Cattaraugus County representative for the New York State Governor’s Youth Council for two years. She has been a member of DECA for four years and has been the president of the club for the past two years.
Additionally, Alicia has been a member of the DECA Honor Society for two years, National Honor Society for one year, Science Honor Society for three years, Math Honor Society for three years and Business Marketing Honor Society for two years, serving as the president.
Alicia has played several sports and maintained academic excellence. She has been a member of the varsity swim team for two years, earning the Coaches Award; varsity bowling for four years, earning Second Team All-Star; varsity golf for four years; and varsity soccer for one year. Alicia has earned high honor roll throughout high school and has received the Scholar Athlete Award. She was awarded the Business/Marketing Student of the Month Award and was on the dean’s list for SUNY Jamestown Community College part-time students. In addition, Alicia has been certified in Microsoft Excel, Microsoft Word and Microsoft PowerPoint.
Alicia’s future plans are to attend college to become a doctor of physical therapy. She is described as a “hard-working young person who is constantly going out of her way to help others.”
Nominations for the 2022 graduating class are open. If you know an outstanding member of your community who is a senior in high school, you can nominate them for a Cattaraugus County Youth Citizenship Award. For more information please visit our website at Cattcoyouth.org or contact: Alison Crosson, Youth Bureau Program Coordinator at (716) 938-2617.