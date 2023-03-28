SPRINGVILLE — Tobacco Free Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, Allegany joined with Tobacco Free Erie and Niagara and Springville Regional Coalition as well as high school students from Springville, West Valley, and Olean to host a smoke-free movie event at Joylan Theatre.
In past versions of “Spiderman” movies, smoking is prevalent with character J. Jonah Jameson, played by actor JK Simmons. However, students showed this version free of tobacco imagery and smoking, said Jonathan Chaffee, coordinator of Reality Check.
According to the U.S. surgeon general, there is a causal relationship between depictions of smoking in movies and smoking initiation among young people. The more young people see smoking — such as in popular movies — the more normalized it becomes.
Chaffee said students delivered a speech and educated attendees before showing “Spiderman-No Way Home.” In addition to discussing the dangers of smoking on screen, youth talked about flavored tobacco products including menthol, and engaged attendees while running educational tables.
To further educate about mentholated cigarettes, flavors, and other tobacco products, the Joylan Theatre will feature the statewide campaign “It’s Not Just” prior to showings for the rest of the month. To find more information about this campaign, visit https://notjustmenthol.org/
Reality Check works with youth locally and across New York state to become leaders by exposing what they see as the manipulative and deceptive marketing tactics of the tobacco industry.