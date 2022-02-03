OLEAN — Former state Sen. Catharine M. Young said Tuesday she won’t run for the new 23rd Congressional District seat of retiring Rep. Tom Reed.
Young, a Republican from Olean, said last year she wouldn’t make a decision on a run for Congress until after she saw what the district looked like — particularly whether it retained its Southern Tier shape and character.
Over the weekend, Democrats in the state legislature released their proposed congressional district map. The 23rd District map looked much the same, only bigger and more Republican. The district siphoned Republican votes from neighboring districts, packing them into an already Republican leaning region.
Young, a Republican who served more than 20 years in the state Senate and Assembly before resigning in 2019, liked the shape of the district, but not the timing.
Just as Rep. Chris Jacobs found his Orchard Park home included in the new 23rd Congressional and he announced he would move and run in the new 24th District, Rep. Claudia Tenney of Utica, who found herself in a new district facing a Democratic incumbent, announced she’d move into the new 24th District and run there. The new district includes only part of four counties she currently represents.
Tenney has more than $1.1 million in her campaign account and is on track to raise another $1 million. The $425,000 young has in her campaign fund pales in comparison.
“I truly appreciate the overwhelming outpouring of support from people far and wide who have urged me to run for Congress and pledged their support,” Young wrote in an email to the Times Herald Wednesday. “Representing the Southern Tier in the state Senate for so many years, and deeply understanding and fighting on behalf of our people and communities in Western New York has been the greatest honor of my life,” Young said.
“I will not be a candidate in 2022 because the timing is not right for me, and instead will continue to focus on advancing economic development and job opportunities across the state through my position at Cornell University,” she said.
Young was named executive director of the Center for Excellence for Food and Agriculture after she resigned from the Senate in 2019. She served in the Assembly from 2006 to 2019 and in the Assembly from 1998 to 2005.
Cattaraugus County Republican Party Chairman Robert C. Keis Sr., a strong supporter of Young, said on Monday she had a big decision to make before the end of the week.
While Young remains popular in the counties she formerly represented — Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Allegany and part of Livingston County — she is less well-known on the eastern end of the new 23rd District that is expected to be voted on along with the rest of the congressional map, on Thursday.
Reed, who announced last year he would not seek another term, has endorsed former congressional aide Joe Sempolinski, the Chemung County Republican chairman.
In a conference call with reporters Wednesday before Young’s announcement, Reed said he has worked with Tenney, but refused to characterize her. She is a conservative voice and that will not change, Reed said.
Critical of the gerrymandering Democrats have had on the rest of the state, Reed said he was satisfied the 23rd District remained largely intact and that it is recognized as a safe Republican seat.
Asked to respond to claims by one radio host who called Tenney’s candidacy “a disgusting mix of opportunism and carpetbagging,” Reed chuckled, but declined to comment.
The proposed maps, which were to be voted on by the Legislature later Wednesday, would give Democrats an advantage in 22 of the state’s 26 congressional districts. Currently, Republicans hold eight of New York’s 27 seats in Congress.
The Associated Press reported Democratic leaders have defended the maps as addressing the reality of New York’s population shifts over the past decade: liberal New York City gained 629,000 people in the 2020 Census, while rural Upstate areas home to many Republicans saw populations shrink.
The Legislature faces pressure to quickly pass maps, as candidates prepare for petition-gathering season launching March 1. But AP reported New York’s maps have been cited as examples of unfair gerrymandering from non-partisan good government groups including state chapters of the League of Women Voters and Common Cause.
Brennan Center redistricting expert Michael Li called New York’s maps an example of an “aggressive” gerrymander” because of how many districts are biased toward Democrats.
Republicans are considering legal action.
“New York Democrats are so drunk on their own power that they feel comfortable enough to brazenly undermine the will of the voters who twice voted to take map-drawing out of the hands of politicians,” GOP state chair Nick Langworthy said.
New York voters amended the state’s constitution in 2014 to ban partisan gerrymandering and set up a politically appointed commission to agree on new political maps. But the commission — as expected — failed to do so in January. That meant the Democratic-led Legislature could draw up its own maps.