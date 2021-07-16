OLEAN — Philip Young, environmental services aide, received Olean General Hospital’s June Star Award.
“Phil is a great employee picking up overtime whenever he can and always having a great attitude when he is here," his nomination to Olean General officials stated. "Recently, Philip found $70 cash in the hospital parking lot. He could have easily put the money in his pocket but rather he turned the cash in here at the hospital concerned someone would be missing this amount of cash."
Kip Waid, a maintenance/plant services employee, received Bradford Regional Medical Center’s June Star Award.
“Kip completed the life safety walk-through at the Pavilion during the Department of Health’s survey in May," his nomination stated. "He answered questions, opened up the ceiling tiles on the floors, mechanical room, storage rooms, and stairways. He takes pride and ownership of the Pavilion."
The Star Award is presented monthly to an employee who demonstrates outstanding performance and inspires the same in others.