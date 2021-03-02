OLEAN — The Cattaraugus County chapter of the New York State Young Democrats added its voice to calls for Gov. Andrew Cuomo to resign over allegations of sexual harassment.
In a statement Tuesday, submitted by the group’s president, Austin Morgan of Freedom, the Young Democrats said they acknowledge the courage of “everyone brave enough to speak their truth” regarding their experiences with Cuomo.
”The New York State Young Democrats firmly stand with all survivors of sexual harassment or assault,” the group stated. “We understand that 75% of all workplace harassment incidents go unreported, according to the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC). We take these allegations seriously and we support Attorney General Letitia James’ independent investigation into these matters.”
The statement from the Cattaraugus County group said its members “believe the survivors” and trust that the AG’s investigation will substantiate the claims.
”Because of this, and in light of this demonstrated pattern of behavior, we call on the governor to resign immediately,” they stated.”