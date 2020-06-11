ALLEGANY — One drove from Wellsville, another from Great Valley, while others were from Olean and nearby communities.
One thing all of the participants of Lisa Yohon’s outdoor Yoga on the Farm class at Canticle Farm appeared to have in common was the need to get outside and take part in a real, live class.
The class, held Wednesday in a shady area on the backside of the South Nine Mile Road property near a labyrinth, was attended by close to 10 people. The weekly class is limited in size to 10, therefore participants need to sign up beforehand with Yohon.
“I’m just really happy to be teaching live people again,” Yohon told her students who spaced their mats a distance from each other because of the pandemic.
“I’ve been teaching a lot on Facebook Live but it’s still nice to be in a space with actual people.”
Yohon, who owns Lavender Lotus Yoga in Olean, said she hopes to keep offering the class throughout the summer, if possible.
“It’s a donation-based class so if people can’t afford to pay, they can still come,” she added. “I feel this is important to provide to people.”
Participants of the class included Karen Daniels, who said the class gave her “something to look forward to.
“I like doing things in person, I’m not good with the virtual” activities or sessions, Daniels admitted, adding she didn’t mind the 90-degree heat that lingered in the area during the late afternoon hours.
“It’s just good to be out,” she remarked.
Another participant, Kathy Welch of Olean, said she has attended Yohon’s classes over the past four years, prior to the pandemic.
“I went to the studio classes that (Yohon) was offering above Green Acres (restaurant) and will still offer once she gets the guideline” approval, Welch said. “I love her approach because she’s gentle and calming. She’s not like a strict yoga teacher, and we laugh.
“None of us take ourselves very seriously, but you get an excellent workout,” Welch continued.
Cindy Jefferds said she drove from Allegany County because she wanted to be a part of a real class.
“I saw it on Facebook and I said ‘Yes, somebody is doing outdoor yoga,’” Jefferds remarked.
“I drove from Wellsville, so that’s how much I wanted to do this.”
Scott Potter of Great Valley said he had participated in yoga classes in Ellicottville until the program shut down because of the pandemic.
“It’s been a while since I’ve been to a formal class,” Potter shared. “I heard about this and thought ‘cool’ especially since I have to go back to work Monday.”
Mark Printz, manager of Canticle Farm, said the non-profit facility is happy to donate the space for Yohon’s program.
“It’s nice to see people out and about again” at the farm, Printz said.
For more information on the “Yoga on the Farm” class, visit Canticle Farm on Facebook.