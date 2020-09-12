OLEAN — When Betsy Afton first opened her Yoga Betsy Yoga studio in Olean in 2000, it was a relatively new form of exercise in the community and she wasn’t sure how long the business would survive.
Now, two decades later, Afton has a following of people who enjoy a program which has become mainstream and “combines physical exercises, mental meditation and breathing techniques to strengthen the muscles and relieve stress.”
Yoga Betsy, which relocated from its longtime location in a former church on South Sixth Street to the Olean Meditation Center at 2275 Dugan Road four years ago, is now offering inside integrated Hatha yoga classes to all who are interested.
Afton said she had hoped to have a party in honor of the anniversary, but will have to forego a celebration due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In any event, the anniversary coincides with National Yoga Month which is observed in September to provide education on the health benefits of yoga.
In looking back, Afton said she first held yoga sessions at the Olean YMCA in 1997 and saw that it was well-received by the public.
“When we started out, it was a real yoga desert around here and now look at what yoga has done,” Afton remarked.
Afton said she has been pleased with operating her business at the meditation center, as it is surrounded by a beautiful nature setting which is very conducive for yoga sessions.
“Especially with what has happened (with the pandemic) we could do classes, but they had to be outside,” Afton explained. “They have a beautiful outdoor portico and it was the perfect setting for outdoor yoga, so that was kind of a bonus.”
Afton said her first class for a participant is always free, but individuals are asked to make a donation of $10 for the class following that. As the interior of the meditation center provides plenty of space, participants don’t need to wear masks during the sessions but are asked to remain socially distant from each other. Masks must be worn in the lobby before and after classes.
The Yoga with Yoga Betsy classes are offered at 11 a.m. Mondays; 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays; and 8:30 a.m. Saturdays. Afton said all yoga sessions will be free the week of Sept. 26 through Oct. 3. On a final note, Afton said she appreciates the community for opening up and embracing the new business 20 years ago.
“I just want to say thank you to the community for supporting us,” she concluded.
For more information, visit the Yoga Betsy website at www.yogabetsy.com.